Xi Jinping weakens the army and his political rivals with an anti-corruption purge





Since coming to power, Chinese President Xi Jinping has led a vast anti-corruption campaign, which has extended to the army. If its supporters see it as a tool of good governance, its detractors judge that it serves to eliminate its rivals on the political level. Since the summer of 2023, nearly 20 military and defense industry officials have been dismissed, including the last two defense ministers. According to state media, Wei Fenghe and his successor Li Shangfu have been expelled from the Communist Party and are being investigated for corruption. Widening of repression “Xi Jinping seems to have a chronic distrust of his senior military officials,” says Ankit Panda, an expert at the Carnegie Foundation for International Peace, an American think tank. Analysts believe the purges are linked to a broader investigation targeting the Rocket Force, a crucial unit responsible for the Chinese army's nuclear and conventional missiles. The two former defense ministers were both linked to this unit: Wei Fenghen headed it for a time, and Li Shangfu was the head of a department in charge of weapons, and in particular missiles. Three other senior officials of state-owned missile defense organizations were ousted in December 2023. Rocket Force chief Li Yuchao and chief of staff Sun Jinming were also expelled from the Party and targeted by an investigation in July. Dong Jun's dismissal, if confirmed, could indicate a widening crackdown. The defense minister, appointed in December, had no connection to the Rocket Force, having spent his entire career in the navy. Pressure on Taiwan His alleged fall suggests that “corruption in the Chinese military is even deeper than previously imagined,” says Neil Thomas, a researcher at the American organization Asia Society. This campaign takes place against a backdrop of intensifying Chinese military pressure on Taiwan and around the territories it claims in the South China Sea. Analysts say corruption within the military could call into question the level of combat readiness of the Chinese army. “Corruption in China's military rightly raises questions about its ability to achieve its military goals and complete the 'great rejuvenation' desired by Xi Jinping,” says Heather Williams of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a American think tank. The financial agency Bloomberg, citing sources within US intelligence, claims that rampant corruption within the Rocket Force may have led to malfunctions of certain equipment and even the use of water to replace missile fuel. Distraction effect “If confirmed, these failures could compromise the operation of the missiles, and call into question the level of preparation of the Chinese nuclear force,” writes the Federation of American Scientists in an open letter. The current campaign “raises the question of who Xi Jinping can still trust, and questions the depth of the scandals that led to the fall of these senior officials,” notes Joel Wuthnow, professor at Defense University national of the United States. “This obviously has a huge distracting effect […] as he urges the Chinese military to be ready for war with Taiwan by 2027.” This month, Xi Jinping reviewed air force units in central Hubei province, encouraging them to root out corruption and “strengthen military combat readiness.” With the third consecutive defense minister reportedly sidelined, analysts say the anti-corruption campaign could hamper that goal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sudouest.fr/international/chine/chine-xi-jinping-affaiblit-l-armee-et-ses-rivaux-politiques-avec-une-purge-anticorruption-22318473.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos