



Boris Johnson has called on British troops to defend Ukraine's borders as part of any ceasefire deal. The former prime minister said peacekeeping responsibilities should be handed to a multinational group of European countries, moments before comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler. Johnson told the Telegraph: I don't think we should send combat troops to take on the Russians. But I think that as part of the solution, as part of the end state, there will have to be multinational European peacekeeping forces policing the border. [and] help the Ukrainians. Boris Johnson has called on British troops to defend Ukraine's borders as part of any ceasefire deal. Getty/Reuters/PA I don't see that such a European operation could take place without the British. Johnson also said Western countries should be transparent about any security or funding guarantees offered to Ukraine as part of the deal. Johnson has floated the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO – with a treaty requiring all members to defend each other if attacked. The only thing that really works is a NATO Article 5 guarantee that has kept the peace in Europe for 80 years,” he said. MORE LIKE THIS: Johnson was Prime Minister when war broke out in February 2022 Pennsylvania This is why the Baltic States are part of NATO. This is why the Poles, Hungarians, Czechs, Finns and Swedes are now part of NATO. Speaking to the Telegraph yesterday, Johnson also compared Putin to Germany's World War II leader, saying his rhetoric about protecting Ukraine and Russia is “straight out of Hitler's strategy playbook”. “And as with Hitler, if we do not resist him, the situation will get worse,” said the former Prime Minister. Zelensky spoke to Sir Keir Starmer yesterday as Russia bombed Ukraine's power grid ahead of a potentially grueling winter. Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walk on Independence Square “Maidan” in kyiv Getty He said Putin's latest attack was a new act of Russian aerial terrorism targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, involving more than 90 missiles and nearly 100 drones. A million homes have lost power in the war-torn country, according to Ukrainian officials. However, many member states remain nervous about letting kyiv join the alliance, for fear of retaliation from Russia, with Moscow insisting that Ukraine remains outside the 32-member military alliance. As Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, the end of the war in Ukraine could also be on the horizon. The president-elect has said he will end the war in a day, although he has yet to provide details on how he will do so. Yesterday, Putin praised the intelligent Trump and said that Moscow was willing to engage in dialogue with the United States.

