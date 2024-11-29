PM Modi, Amit Shah to begin 3-day visit to Odisha, discuss internal security at DGP conference





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit Odisha for three days starting Friday, November 29, 2024, during which they will attend the All India DGP/IGP Conference which will begin here later today. Ahead of his tour, the Prime Minister said in a series of messages: Senior police officers from all over India will participate in this conference (DGP/IGP). Extensive discussions will take place on strengthening India's internal security apparatus. Different aspects related to maintaining order and improving public safety will be discussed. While Mr. Shah will arrive in the state capital of Odisha earlier, Mr. Modi is expected to reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport around 4:20 p.m., according to the official schedule. Considering the traffic arrangements made for the scheme, the state government on Friday (November 29, 2024) declared closure of all schools at 1 p.m. in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, an official release said. As per schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar around 4:20 p.m. He is expected to attend a felicitation program at the airport. He will visit Raj Bhavan at 5 p.m. and later chair a party meeting at the BJP office from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This afternoon I will also be speaking on a program organized by @BJP4Odisha in Bhubaneswar. Since assuming office in June this year, the BJP government in Odisha has been at the forefront in boosting the state's growth trajectory. The state government is taking many steps to improve the lives of poor and marginalized communities, the Prime Minister said in another X post. The PM will attend the DGP conference on Saturday (November 30, 2024) and Sunday (December 1, 2024). According to an official statement, the conference, which will be held from November 29 to December 1, 2024, will include deliberations on essential elements of national security, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security and new criminal laws. The conference will also provide an interactive platform for police professionals and security administrators of the country to discuss and debate various issues related to national security, as well as various operational, infrastructural and social issues facing the police . The deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes to address challenges related to crime control and public order management, apart from threats to internal security, an official statement said. In addition to discussing security issues, some unique features – yoga sessions, business sessions, breakout sessions and themed dining tables – have been added to the conference. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present to the Prime Minister their views and suggestions on critical policing and internal security issues impacting the country. The Prime Minister has encouraged the organization of the annual DGsP/IGP conference across the country since 2014. The conference was held at Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh ). . , New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan). The conference will also be attended by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, National Security Advisor, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and heads of Central Police Organizations, among others. Meanwhile, DGPs of all states and union territories and heads of various security agencies have already reached the state capital of Odisha for the conference.

