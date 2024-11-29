Can Donald Trump pardon Rudy Giuliani?





Donald Trump cannot pardon Rudy Giuliani on his two criminal charges, legal experts tell Newsweek.

Trump, Giuliani and 17 others were charged with voter fraud in Georgia following their actions during the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and Giuliani have pleaded not guilty.

In May 2024, Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, was indicted on similar charges in Arizona. He also pleaded not guilty in that case.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani leaves the New York federal courthouse on November 7, 2024 in New York. Giuliani appeared in a New York City courtroom after missing the deadline to hand over his assets as part of a $148 million defamation judgment. He also faces election fraud charges in two states.

Although Trump likely cannot be tried in Georgia during the four years he is president, Giuliani's trial could continue.

Separately, Giuliani faces enforcement proceedings after losing a $148 million defamation case brought by two Georgia election officials whom he falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Newsweek sought comment via email Thursday from Giuliani's lawyer and the Trump transition team.

Los Angeles-based attorney John Perlstein told Newsweek that Trump cannot pardon Giuliani over the Georgia election workers' lawsuit.

“There is no such thing as a pardon in a civil case, so Mr. Giuliani will remain indebted to the two election workers for the rest of his life, and potentially thereafter, as the estate will remain liable if there are assets in succession,” he said.

“When it comes to criminal proceedings, the president cannot grant pardons for state crimes, but only for federal crimes,” Perlstein added.

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University, agreed that Trump could not pardon Giuliani.

“The president's pardon power extends only to federal criminal liability. It has no bearing on civil liability or state criminal liability,” he told Newsweek.

He said Trump could order the Justice Department to appear as an amicus in state court or federal civil court, to support Giuliani's legal defense.

However, he believes this is unlikely.

An amicus, or friend of the court, is a person or organization who submits an expert opinion to a court to support a party in a case.

If the Justice Department does indeed side with Giuliani, it could help influence a state court during pretrial legal discussions.

Greg Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University, told Newsweek that there is a very narrow scope for a presidential pardon in civil cases, but that it would not apply in Giuliani's case.

“Technically, I think it's possible for a pardon to apply to the government's civil liability. For example, perhaps Trump could forgive someone's liability to the federal government for civil tax penalties. “

“But civil liability to the government for tax penalties … has nothing to do with a private civil action brought by election workers for defamation,” he said.

In December 2023, a Washington, D.C. jury found Giuliani liable for defamation and ordered him to pay $148 million to former election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss after accusing them of ballot tampering as they promoted President-elect Donald Trump's debunked election fraud. complaints.

On November 26, New York Judge Lewis Liman determined that a trial should be held in January to determine whether Giuliani's Florida home and his World Series rings should be included in the $148 million payment.

The Florida residence and World Series baseball rings are among the assets Giuliani is trying to protect from forfeiture.

