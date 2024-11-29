'Imran Khan will hold people accountable,' Bushra Bibi says following protests





PTI supporters attend a rally in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. Reuters Bushra reached D-Chowk on Khan's orders: Mashal Yousafzai. The first lady's former spokesperson said the party leadership was not there. She neither attended nor chaired the political committee meeting.

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces challenges on several fronts following the Islamabad protests, spokesperson Bushra Bibi said the party's founder would be the one responsible for making account of the demonstration which was unsuccessful. his goal of obtaining his release.

“She [Bushra] reached D-Chowk as per Khan's instructions [whereas] the party leadership was not there […] whatever happens, Khan Sahib will hold on [people] responsible,” Mashal Yousafzai said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The spokesperson added that the former first lady neither attended nor chaired the party's political committee meeting.

Yousafzai's statement comes amid fallout from the abrupt end to party protests following government crackdown on workers in the federal capital.

The protest, aimed at securing the release of Khan, who has been imprisoned for over a year, is currently under scrutiny by the former ruling party, particularly over the decision to go to D-Chowk in Islamabad rather than organize a gathering in Sangjani.

Bushra and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur are facing heavy criticism for their decision to continue the protest at D-Chowk.

Conflicting statements from party leaders regarding the former prime minister's directives regarding the protest added to the ambiguity as lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif claimed that Khan initially agreed to hold a rally in Sangjani but that Bushra opposed the idea.

Whereas PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat said that the PTI founder was not willing to accept the Sangjani offer from the government.

The aftershocks of the protest, which culminated in the arrest of nearly 1,000 supporters by authorities, not only led to calls for an internal investigation but also led to the resignation of the party's general secretary, Salman Akram Raja, and the chairman of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Sahibzada Hamid Raza. the latter having left the political and main committees of the PTI.

Apart from internal unrest, the former ruling party is now facing external challenges including a ban as well as the KP government.

The day before, a resolution was adopted by the Balochistan Assembly for carrying out violent actions and acting according to an “anarchist agenda”.

A similar resolution was submitted to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, which calls for strict action against the PTI, calling it a “disruptive group”. operating under the guise of a political party.

Besides, the party also risks losing its provincial government in KP as the federal government plans to impose governor's rule in the province.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, told Geo News' 'Capital Talk' on Thursday that the issue had been discussed before the federal cabinet but no consensus had been reached yet.

“Opinions were divided on the issue. However, the members decided to continue deliberations on the issue,” the PML-N leader said.

