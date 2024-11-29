Trump's victory is not a mandate for radical change, says top election forecaster | Donald Trump





Despite Donald Trump's decisive presidential election victory, a political scientist who developed a model correctly predicting his takeover of battleground states warns that voters have not necessarily given the president-elect a mandate to make sweeping changes .

In a paper published without much fanfare three weeks before the vote, Peter Enns, a professor of government at Cornell University, and his co-authors accurately predicted that Trump would win all seven key states, based on a model that They built that uses state-level presidential approval ratings. and economic health indicators.

In an interview with the Guardian, Enns said his model's findings suggest that voters chose Trump not because they want to see his divisive policies implemented, but rather because they were frustrated with the state of the economy during Joe Biden's presidency, an obstacle that Kamala Harris was not. popular enough to be overcome.

While this election can be explained by what voters thought of Biden and Harris and economic conditions, it really runs counter to the idea of ​​a mandate for major change from Trump, Enns said.

If Trump were seeking to maximize support, caution about massive changes would be what the model suggests is the optimal strategy.

During the election campaign, Trump promised revolutionary measures to achieve his goals, from deploying the military to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants to imposing tariffs on allies who do not cooperate with its administration.

On November 5, voters responded by giving Trump a landslide victory in the Electoral College, and also making him the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

Both outcomes were predicted in the paper published Oct. 15 by Enns, Jonathan Colner of New York University, Anusha Kumar of Yale University School of Medicine and Julius Lagodny of German media company El Pato. At the time, polls in all seven key states showed Trump and Harris tied, generally within their margin of error, signaling that the election was one of one or the other to win.

Rather than focusing on support for candidates nationally or in swing states, Enns and his co-authors built a model combining two types of data: presidential approval ratings of all 50 states using the data of Verasight, the survey company he co-founded, among others, and an index from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia measuring real income, manufacturing and labor market conditions at the l 'State. Both datasets were compiled more than 100 days before the vote.

Enns first deployed the model during the 2020 presidential election, where it correctly predicted the outcome in 49 states except Georgia. This year, Enns and his co-authors wrote that Harris, who took over as Democratic nominee from Biden in late July, was on pace to lose both the popular vote and the Electoral College, including battleground states which are Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada. , Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia.

If Harris wins the election, we won't know exactly why, but we will know that her victory overcame conditions so disadvantageous to the Democratic Party that the incumbent president dropped out of the race. It will have added a major boost to the Democratic campaign and/or Trump and the Republican Party will have squandered a considerable advantage, Enns and his co-authors wrote.

The prediction turned out to be accurate, however, with vote counting continuing in a few states, Trump appears poised to win the majority majority in the popular vote, not the 50.3% majority they predicted.

Then there is the question of whether Biden would have done better if he had stayed in the race. The 82-year-old president has been unpopular for most of his term as Americans weathered the highest inflation rate since the 1980s, even as the job market recovered strongly from the Covid pandemic. Biden was also preoccupied with concerns about his age and fitness for office, culminating in a terrible debate against Trump in June that led him to drop out of the race weeks later.

Given Biden's low approval rating and economic conditions, our model predicted a less than 1 in 10 chance of Biden winning if he had remained in the race. Even accounting for Harris' approval ratings, which are significantly higher than Biden's, Democrats face an uphill battle, the authors write.

If Harris had had the chance to overcome the disadvantages with which she entered the race, Enns said she would have had to convince voters that she would be a very different president from her boss, which she apparently did not. failed to do.

There are economic headwinds, there are headwinds of Biden's tenure. And what I think that suggests is that, given the headwinds Harris faced, the optimal strategy would have been to further differentiate herself from Biden, Enns said.

But the vice president's fate may have been sealed in the years before her run for the White House, when she failed to build the kind of public profile that would have boosted her approval ratings to the level she needed.

If it had been more popular, you can think about what could have happened to make our predictions wrong. So the fact that our 100-day forecast was so accurate, which really improved the campaign, had minimal effect on the outcome, Enns said.

The task at hand was to beat predictions, and his campaign failed to do so.

