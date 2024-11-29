Canada to strengthen its border after Donald Trump's tariff threat





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

The Canadian government will step up its investments in border security after Donald Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on illegal immigration and drug trafficking at the Canada-U.S. border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Canadian provincial leaders Wednesday evening to agree on a united response to the U.S. president-elect's pledge this week to impose 25 percent tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada, which he said would remain in effect until drugs, including fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stopped this invasion of our country.

After the meeting with Trudeau, Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said: “We believe there is a circumstance in which we can make additional investments to reassure Canadians that all necessary measures are in place and will continue to be, although he refused. to say how much additional money the federal government would make available.

The border between the United States and Canada is the longest in the world, spanning nearly 9,000 km over land and water. Security on land is light; there are few walls or fences, and in places it is marked by simple stone markers along residential streets. Although major road crossings have checkpoints, the border is largely controlled by mobile patrols, making it vulnerable to migrant, drug and arms smugglers.

Washington's new border czar, Tom Homan, said in a television interview earlier this month that Canada…cannot be a gateway for terrorists coming to the United States. This is an extreme national security vulnerability on the northern border, and it's one of the things I'm going to address, he added.

A stone marker making the Canadian-American border on a sidewalk in Stanstead, Quebec Alamy

The number of migrants caught trying to cross the border from Canada to the United States increased from 27,180 in 2021 to 198,929 in 2024, an increase of almost 600% according to Customs and Immigration data. protection of the borders of the United States.

Canada's provincial leaders have criticized what they see as a failure by the government in Ottawa to prioritize border security. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he hopes the meeting with Trudeau will mark the start of a more proactive approach from the federal government and show it takes the security of our border seriously… otherwise risk the economic chaos of Trump's tariffs.

Approximately 8,500 front-line Canada Border Services Agency employees guard the Canadian side of the border and goods and services worth nearly C$3.6 billion (US$2.6 billion). ) and around 400,000 people who cross it every day. But their union estimates that 2,000 to 3,000 additional border agents are needed. The union has been speaking out about understaffing at the border for years, said Immigration and Customs Union President Mark Weber.

Despite the criticism, Trump's concerns about drugs entering the United States from Canada are not supported by official data.

Canadian officials admit that Mexican drug gangs have shifted their operations north as the United States has tightened controls on the southern border. But U.S. Border Protection figures show that agents seized an average of just 800 grams of fentanyl per month at the Canadian border between January 2022 and October 2024, compared to about 821 kg of fentanyl per month at the Mexican border during the same period.

Canada has its own fears about border security. Trump has pledged to carry out mass expulsions of undocumented migrants once he takes office early next year and Canadian officials fear many of them will head north to avoid being arrested by American immigration officials.

Quebec Premier François Legault, who has openly criticized border security, said Wednesday evening: It is important to secure the borders in both directions. We don't want to have a new wave of immigrants, but it is also important that Mr. Trudeau presents a plan to reassure Mr. Trump.

This story has been edited to show that 400,000 people cross the Canada-U.S. border daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7ee200fa-89a1-4058-b4cf-83a37ee6d8a9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos