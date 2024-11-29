UK faces tough choices as Trump threatens import taxes

Britain will seek to convince Donald Trump that its services-dominated trade with the United States should escape the worst tariffs, even as it cautiously restores ties with the European Union and maintains trade ties with China.

Trump imposed across-the-board tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on virtually all imports when he returned to the White House in January and this week promised significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China as well.

For Britain's trade-sensitive economy, such threats to global trade could thwart the race for higher growth, a top priority of the Labor government elected in July.

Post-Brexit has complicated relations with the European Union, the United Kingdom's largest trading partner. Britain believes it has a strong case for preserving and developing a partnership with the United States, which already accounts for around a fifth of the UK's total trade.

While Trump's anger is directed at countries with which the US has a trade deficit, the different methodologies of their respective statistical agencies mean that Britain and the US both report trade surpluses. towards the other.

Additionally, while Trump's tariffs are widely seen as focusing on imported manufactured goods, with the most high-profile example being German luxury cars, more than two-thirds of British exports to the United States come from services rather than goods.

“I don't think the criticism I've seen of some European countries during this presidential campaign applies to us,” Trade and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said this week , to lawmakers, adding that Britain would not hesitate to make its case for free. trade to the Trump administration.

“We should always be ready to defend open, transparent and free trade relations around the world.”

The aim is to work with Trump while removing some trade barriers with the EU, although a Trump adviser has suggested Britain may have to choose between the two.

Although Britain has ruled out rejoining the EU's single market or customs union, which it left after Brexit, it wants a “reset” of ties with the EU and hopes to sign a new deal veterinarian to reduce border controls.

Liam Byrne, chairman of the business and trade committee at which Reynolds was speaking, said the government was right to try to “maximize a big deal” and balance ties with the United States, l Europe and China.

He said continued rapprochement with the EU could make a full-fledged free trade deal with the United States less likely, but an FTA could be a “mirage” compared to less ambitious sectoral pacts that could be concluded to avoid the customs duties that were in force. “no one is interested.”

“I think closer ties with the EU give us more potential more quickly and I don't think it completely ends decent trade cooperation with the United States,” Byrne, a Labor MP, told Reuters before the session.

More than 40% of UK exports go to the EU, compared to 22% to the US, according to the latest government figures.

London and Brussels welcomed a new constructive start under the Labor government, while recognizing that negotiations will be difficult, with the EU wanting youth mobility to be facilitated.

Reynolds highlighted that comparable agricultural standards between the EU and UK were the reason why a deal to reduce controls on agricultural and fisheries products was feasible.

In contrast, he said lawmakers would “recognize the challenges” of a free trade deal with the United States. Referring to disagreements over agricultural standards that led to the breakdown of previous negotiations, Reynolds said: “There would be a pretty in-depth conversation to be had.”

George Riddell, director of trade strategy at consultancy EY UK, said any non-tariff restrictions on services by the United States would raise concerns, while companies exporting goods face the prospect of shipments leaving the Britain this year and which could be subject to a new tariff regime. when they arrive.

“Companies currently have to plan for scenarios without really understanding what is going to happen,” he said.

In addition to closer ties with the EU, Britain is showing greater openness to working with China, even as Trump threatens to impose tariffs.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Xi Jinping at the G20 for the first leaders-level talks since 2018, while Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to visit Beijing next year.

Britain would find it “extremely difficult to play on all sides because the competing issues are too diverse”, said Simon Sutcliffe, a partner at tax and business consultancy Blick Rothenberg, adding that London could choose to focus on ties. between the EU and China and exploit the potential. Trump's tariffs.

Byrne said Britain could have “guardrails” on trade with China to help protect US economic security and interests, but Sam Lowe, a partner at consultancy Flint Global, said the Britain's trade relations with China could irritate Trump more than those with the EU.

“I think it's entirely plausible that Donald Trump would ask the UK to impose new tariffs or trade restrictions on China in exchange for concessions from the US,” he said. he declared. “And this will undoubtedly put the UK in a bind.”