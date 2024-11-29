Donald Trump and Elon Musk head to Mar-a-Lago YMCA for Thanksgiving





Donald Trump and his trusty sidekick Elon Musk were spotted shouting “YMCA” in glee as they celebrated Thanksgiving together at the president-elect's celebrity-filled Christmas party.

The president-elect and the billionaire tech titan were filmed dancing in their seats – with Trump playfully patting Musk on the back, who then threw his hands in the air – as they sat around from a table with a rope at Trump's Mar-a-Lago. area Thursday evening.

The smiling duo could be seen singing and vibing together to the Village People hit as a swarm of excited guests – including Sylvester Stallone – crowded around them.

The president-elect and Elon Musk were filmed dancing while sitting around a table surrounded by rope at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday evening. @yaakovsafar/Instagram

Trump's 18-year-old son Barron sat calmly next to his father as the future 47th president rapped the table with his hand and rocked in his seat, according to the clip.

Meanwhile, his wife Melania was seen laughing as Trump and his new confidant continued to dance together.

Musk's mother, Maye, as well as Trump's daughter, Tiffany; son, Eric; and her daughter-in-law, Lara, were also spotted at the Thanksgiving celebration.

Trump's son Barron and his wife Melania sat next to the duo as they belted out the dance moves. @yaakovsafar/Instagram

The raucous celebration came shortly after Trump wished everyone — including crazies on the radical left — a happy Thanksgiving in a social media post earlier Thursday.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, including the radical left crazies who have worked so hard to destroy our country, but have failed miserably and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad as the great people of our nation have just delivered an overwhelming victory for those who want to make America great again! he wrote.

Don't worry, our country will soon be respected, productive, fair and strong, and you will be, more than ever, proud to be American! he added.

Trump's family dinner with Musk — who has been a constant presence at Mar-a-Lago of late — comes after sources revealed to The Post that the president-elect now considers the Tesla founder his most trusted confidant following his election. victory.

The relationship is so close that Trump has directed almost all of Musk's ministerial choices, although he has an entire transition team at his disposal, a source claimed.

Musk's omnipresent presence has also created some division within the Mar-a-Lago court, another source said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/29/us-news/donald-trump-and-elon-musk-vibe-to-ymca-at-mar-a-lago-for-thanksgiving/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos