Trump cabinet choices shaped by new power centers in his orbit | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's choices for the new administration are being shaped by a combination of different power centers, including individual influences like top Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and combined groups led by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Vice President elected JD Vance.

The president-elect appears to have chosen a number of cabinet nominees himself without being aggressively pushed by advisers, including Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, Marco Rubio for secretary of state and Russ Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

But for other cabinet roles or major White House positions for which Trump had no clear preference or favorite in mind, a handful of individuals with outsized influence came to dominate decision-making during meetings and interviews held at Trump headquarters. a-Lago club in Florida.

There are still factions, according to a half-dozen people involved in transition planning, although they are nowhere near as concrete as in 2017, when there were clear demarcations between the Trump family, the Republican National Committee, establishment Republicans and allied individuals. Trump strategist Steve Bannon.

And in recent months, the previously separate camp informally led by Wiles, who had influence over West Wing choices and certain ministerial roles, and the other camp led by Vance have combined and swallowed up the Trump's wider orbit, the people said.

His ever-shifting sands of allegiance. People you think are your friends might not be friends in 24 hours. We're all friends, but none of us are friends, a person close to the Trump team said.

Although there are people in Trump's orbit who disagree with Epshteyn, it is universally acknowledged that he had significant influence during the first weeks of the presidential transition, reflecting the appreciation of Trump for helping to circumvent his numerous criminal investigations.

When Trump floated the idea of ​​nominating Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general, Epshteyn supported him on a round-trip flight from Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington. After returning to Palm Beach, Trump announced he was nominating Gaetz.

Matt Gaetz and Boris Epshteyn on November 13 in Washington DC. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

After Gaetz's nomination failed in the face of Senate Republicans refusing to confirm him over sexual misconduct allegations, Trump nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been friendly over the years, as his replacement. with Epshteyn.

Epshteyn also played a key role in finalizing the direction of the Justice Department, recommending that Trump retain his personal lawyers in key positions: Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general, Emil Bove as principal deputy and John Sauer as solicitor general.

One of the lawyers' strengths is that they managed to delay until after the election the federal criminal charges against Trump, which were dismissed on Monday. But the other was that they were all recruited by Epshteyn at a time when Trump was having trouble finding lawyers.

Epshteyn, whose physically imposing presence is regularly worn in a navy three-piece suit, has also shifted his power away from the department, recommending Bill McGinley to be the next White House counsel.

Epshteyn's motivations are generally considered twofold: to do what benefits Trump and to do what benefits his own position in Trumpworld, meaning that he has sometimes defended people supported by his allies or appeared on his longtime friend Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

From the outside, Bannon has been pushing McGinley to become White House counsel and could secure yet another victory if Trump chooses Kash Patel, a regular War Room guest, for FBI director or deputy FBI director for which he remains in the running. reported the Guardian.

Bannon pushed for Vought to run the Office of Management and Budget and, in a particularly bold play, managed to bring Sebastian Gorka, the deeply polarizing national security aide from the first Trump administration, into the new team as senior director of counterterrorism.

He was also instrumental in bringing Scott Bessent into the spotlight, according to a person directly familiar with the matter. Bannon made his first presentation to Trump years ago, while his allies defended him at Mar-a-Lago and pushed his agenda.

Pete Hegseth at the United States Capitol in Washington DC on November 27. Photo: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock

But one of the main centers of power in cabinet selection rests largely with JD Vances' team, which pushed for Bessent to be named Treasury secretary and Brendan Carr to head the Federal Communications Commission, among others .

Vance's crew is unofficially said to involve Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., who pushed Vance to become his father's running mate, and Don Jr.'s close advisors, including Arthur Schwartz and Andrew Surabian, as well as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In addition to being seen as having gotten the green light from Bessent while Trump still had doubts, Vance's team gained additional leverage with Trump by likely securing enough Republican votes for Hegseth to be confirmed as secretary to Defense, despite another round of sexual misconduct allegations.

For the West Wing picks, new White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has expanded her personal influence with Trump. Above all, Wiles was able to recruit the personnel he wanted without having to fight competing interests.

Wiless's top aides rose to deputy chief of staff positions, including James Blair for legislative policy, Taylor Budowich for presidential staff, and Steven Cheung as communications director, although the factions are amorphous and Budowich and Cheung are also close to Vance's team.

There are individuals relatively new to Trump's orbit who participated in transition meetings at Mar-a-Lago because of their unique circumstances: Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and Howard Lutnick , the chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald, who is also co-chairman of the Trump transition team.

In weighing in on major cabinet choices, Musk has angered some Trump loyalists, including Epshteyn, who have complained that the billionaire knows little about the Trump agenda they are trying to implement and has no idea who would be best placed. to implement it.

Lutnick has retained his authority through his role as transition co-chairman, although he recently engaged in accidental self-sabotage by trying too hard to become Treasury secretary and appears to have been caught up in an investigation on a leak concerning the candidate for the post of Secretary of Agriculture.

Trump was angered by Musk's post about X pushing Lutnick for Treasury secretary, which allowed his main rival Bessent to get the job instead. Still, Lutnick remained close to Trump and last week was named commerce secretary.

Musk, who remains offsite in Palm Beach, has become more judicious in his interactions with Trump since that episode and after securing his own role leading the so-called Department of Government Effectiveness.

