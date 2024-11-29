Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, seeks help

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in New Delhi. While thanking him for giving time to meet him at short notice, CM Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum demanding central assistance and cooperation on certain issues.

The CM asked to rectify a 'severe' reduction in NABARD loan to the state, allocate Rs 5,300 crore to the Upper Bhadra project as announced in the Union Budget, to help the state get the authorizations for the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects. He also demanded funds for the development of Bangalore city.

The memorandum read: “Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, let me at the outset thank you for giving me time to meet you at short notice. I want to raise a few critical issues of paramount importance to our state. Firstly, the issue of severe cuts in the short-term agricultural credit limit provided to Karnataka by NABARD has raised serious concerns among farmers in the state. Against Rs 5,600 crore limit sanctioned during 2023-24, NABARD has sanctioned only Rs 2,340 crore for the current year (2024-25), which is a sharp reduction of 58 per cent, pointed out CM. This will have a serious impact on the cost of financing for farmers, unless the state steps in to provide additional interest subsidies, which will have serious consequences for our finances. I met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this regard and conveyed our concerns to her. I request you to look into this matter and request the Ministry of Finance to rectify this situation so that farmers in Karnataka continue to benefit from concessional agricultural loans, he said.

Secondly, as I asked you earlier, the promise made by the Union Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2023-24 to provide Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project remains to be fulfilled. I understand that a Cabinet Note has been proposed to provide this assistance under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Scheme. I would request you to approve this proposal at the earliest as the Upper Bhadra project envisages irrigation of parched agricultural lands of central Karnataka, urged CM.

“Third, Karnataka is an arid state and desperately needs to develop its irrigation potential. This task has been carried out largely by the state from its own resources. However, pending clearance of the project by the Jal Shakti Ministry as well as by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and climate change are delaying our projects,” he stressed.

“Two projects require your urgent attention, namely the Mekedatu balancing reservoir on the Cauvery River and the Kalasa Banduri project on the Mahadayi River. The former requires approval from the Jal Shakti Ministry as well as environmental clearance. The latter is at an advanced stage for clearance of wildlife Please request both the ministries to expedite clearances for these projects,” requested CM Siddaramaiah.

“Fourth, Bangalore has emerged as the technology and innovation capital of the country and is one of the fastest growing cities in the world. The city is among the top three contributors to the country's GDP. The city has need major investments in infrastructure Our government has major plans to improve infrastructure, decongest the city and improve the standard of living of all its citizens. In my letter of June 29, 2024, which I had the opportunity. of you meeting and handing over to you, I had described our vision and a series of projects that we are undertaking, he said.

I request you to request the Ministry of Urban Development, the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Road Transport to favorably consider our requests and provide special assistance to the city to enable us to invest in urban transport and public transport in the city. , he said.

Moreover, Karnataka is urbanizing rapidly and we have 13 municipal corporations which are tier 2 cities which need massive investments, he said.

The Karnataka government has a scheme called Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana under which we have dedicated Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years. However, this is unfortunately insufficient to meet the infrastructure of these cities. I request you to direct the Ministry of Urban Development to provide Rs 10,000 crore for these cities under AMRUT or any other scheme., requested CM Siddaramaiah.

Finally, we raised the issue of Karnataka being mishandled by the 15th Finance Commission. We are confident that the Finance Ministry could have corrected the anomalies in the recommendations that reduced our share in the divisible pool of taxes by 1 percent, he said.

“At the very least, the ministry could have accepted the recommendations made by the Finance Commission to provide two types of special grants to the state: one, Rs 5,495 crore to compensate for the reduction in our share, two, a grant 6,000 crores for the ring road and for rejuvenation of water bodies, he asserted.

Since we are still in the period of the 15th Finance Commission, I would again request you to direct the Ministry of Finance to provide additional subsidies, he stressed.

“Furthermore, in collaboration with the 16th Finance Commission, the Finance Ministry must ensure that in future, states which contribute a larger share to central taxes are not punished with severe cuts in the share of these central taxes,” he asked.

I hope our requests will receive favorable consideration from you, said CM Siddaramaiah.