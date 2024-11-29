Taliban welcome Qatar-Türkiye joint statement





Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA, i.e. the Afghan Taliban), welcomed the position of Qatar and Turkey towards Afghanistan, in especially for expressing support for peace and stability in the country, according to Afghan media. . Qatar and Turkey issued a joint statement following the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, which was held under the co-chairmanship of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, in Ankara in November. December 14, 2024. The statement said the two countries “reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability in Afghanistan. They highlighted the importance of respect for fundamental rights and inclusive governance and also stressed the need for coordinated engagement.” with Afghanistan, as well as the continuation of humanitarian assistance and sustainable development for its population, as highlighted in the independent evaluation.[1]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani The Taliban deputy spokesperson did not comment on the statement's mention of respect for fundamental rights and inclusive governance, especially since the Taliban regime has banned girls and women from accessing schools, to colleges, streets, businesses and workplaces. But in an indirect comment on the issue, Hamdullah Fitrat highlighted the Taliban's enforcement of religious laws, saying: “We welcome the position of Qatar and Turkey which emphasizes peace and stability in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's stability benefits all countries. The Islamic Emirate guarantees Sharia law. “It establishes the rights of all Afghan citizens and, as a responsible government, strives to ensure the security, economy and well-being of its citizens.”[2] According to a report in Dari published by the Watan 24 news agency, Hamdullah Fitrat said the joint statement was “a sign of the international community's attention to Afghanistan and its support for the country's efforts to create a safe and stable country.[3] The Taliban deputy spokesperson added: “The Islamic Emirate, based on its balanced policy, seeks to develop relations with all countries and believes that stability and security in Afghanistan will benefit all countries of the region and the world.[4]

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban The Taliban regime's praise of Turkey and Qatar is also seen as a rejection of their demands for inclusive government and respect for human rights. Kabul Now, an Afghan website, made the following observations: “Afghanistan under Taliban rule remains largely isolated from the international community, as no country has yet recognized the regime. This isolation is mainly due to concerns about forming an inclusive government, protecting human rights, particularly those of women and girls, and severing ties with terrorist groups. “Despite the Taliban's desire to become more engaged in the region and around the world, the fundamentalist regime has maintained its hard line, denying women and girls access to education and employment while maintaining links with terrorist groups. “Over the past three years, the international community, including the United States, Russia, China, Islamic countries and neighboring countries, have repeatedly urged the ruling regime to respect and uphold the rights of man and to establish a government that represents all ethnic groups and all political parties. The Taliban authorities, however, have always rejected such calls from the international community, accusing them of interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs. The Taliban say their government is inclusive and addresses human rights, including women's rights, based on fundamental principles. their interpretation of Islamic law.[5] [1] Mofa.gov.qa (Qatar), November 15, 2024. [2] ToloNews.com (Afghanistan), November 18, 2024. [3] Watan24.com (Afghanistan), November 17, 2024. [4] Watan24.com (Afghanistan), November 17, 2024. [5] KabulNow.com (Afghanistan), November 26, 2024.

