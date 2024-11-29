Donald Trump celebrates Thanksgiving with Elon Musk and family at Mar-a-Lago





Donald Trump hosted Thanksgiving with his family and high-profile guests at Mar-a-Lago, including billionaire Elon Musk, who has become a regular presence in Trump's circle. The festive evening included Trump's iconic dance to the Village People's classic hit “YMCA,” joined by Musk in a playful moment that drew laughter from attendees and social media.

Musk, whom Trump jokingly calls his “adopted son,” was a key ally in Trump's recent presidential campaign victory. Social media users couldn't help but comment on Musk's seamless integration into the Trump family dynamic, with some quipping that the tech mogul now has permanent residence at Mar-a-Lago .

Trump, Musk and Dana White's Epic UFC 309 Entrance Shocks Madison Square Garden

A starry family affair

The celebration was attended by several members of the Trump family, including his wife Melania, his daughter Tiffany and his sons Eric and Barron. Barron, in particular, gained attention for his amused reaction to his father's now-iconic dance moves. Eric's wife, Lara, and Musk's mother, Maye, also joined the festivities, adding to the family atmosphere.

Actor Sylvester Stallone, a recent Mar-a-Lago regular, was also spotted mingling with guests. Stallone previously compared Trump to George Washington, calling him the “second founding father” during another recent event at the Palm Beach estate.

Musk: a key ally and newcomer

Since Trump's election victory, Musk has remained a close confidant and supporter, playing an important role in fundraising and organizing the campaign. Trump, 78, has often joked about Elon Musk's omnipresence, recently telling House Republicans in Washington, D.C.: “Elon is not going home. I can't get rid of him, as long as I don’t like him.”

Videos from the Thanksgiving event showed Musk enjoying his time with the Trumps, cementing his place in the president-elect's inner circle. Fans online joked that Musk took Don Jr.'s place at the table and praised his camaraderie with the Trump family.

Thanksgiving at the “Winter White House”

Mar-a-Lago, often referred to as Trump's “Winter White House,” once again served as the backdrop for a headline-grabbing celebration. As Trump prepares for his return to the presidency in 2025, the Thanksgiving gathering highlighted his growing alliances and enduring flair for memorable moments.

With Musk by his side and the Village People providing the soundtrack, the Trumps proved that Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago is anything but ordinary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2024/11/29/67495795e2704e029b8b45b2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos