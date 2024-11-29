Musk and Stallone had Thanksgiving with Trump, it's all on social media





Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been inseparable since the election and spent Thanksgiving together. The Tesla CEO joined the Trump family at a star-studded dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Sylvester Stallone was also present and Mark Zuckerberg visited Trump's resort on Wednesday.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been inseparable since the latter's election victory and the Tesla CEO was one of many famous Thanksgiving guests at Mar-a-Lago.

Videos circulating on social media showed Musk, who has been regularly spotted at Trump's resort and is believed to have played a role in selecting the new president's Cabinet picks, attending the event alongside his mother, Maye , and actor Sylvester Stallone.

Musk was tapped by Trump to help lead a “Department of Government Effectiveness” in his new administration after donating at least $119 million to Trump's election campaign.

Alongside his DOGE counterpart Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk discussed mass layoffs of federal workers and suggested the new administration should “do away with” a federal agency created to help prevent another financial crisis.

The billionaire and his mother dined with members of Trump's family, including his wife Melania and his youngest son, Barron.

Musk isn't the only tech boss spending time at Mar-a-Lago this Thanksgiving.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with Trump the day before Thanksgiving, the company told Business Insider in a statement.

The Facebook co-founder does not appear to have made any mention of the visit on his own social media platform Threads.

Zuckerberg has had a rocky relationship with Trump, who threatened to jail him earlier this year if he was re-elected.

The Meta leader previously called Trump's response to an assassination attempt in July “badass” and congratulated the former president on his “decisive victory” after the election.

