Boris Johnson calls for British peacekeeping troops to be sent to Ukraine after ceasefire with Russia





British troops should be sent to guard the Ukrainian border as part of any future ceasefire with Russia, Boris Johnson has said. The former prime minister said the responsibility for keeping any agreement intact should fall on a group of European peacekeeping forces. Ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House, which is expected to trigger negotiations to end the conflict, Mr Johnson said British troops should be sent to Ukraine to maintain a ceasefire. open image in gallery Vladimir Putin hailed Donald Trump as an intelligent man ( AFP via Getty Images ) Talk to The Telegraphs Ukraine: the latest news podcast, he said: I don't think we should send combat troops to take on the Russians. But I think that as part of the solution, as part of the end state, there will have to be multinational European peacekeeping forces policing the border. [and] help the Ukrainians. I don't see that such a European operation could take place without the British. The former prime minister said Western countries should ensure that Russia cannot simply rearm and launch a new attack on Ukraine by making clear what security guarantees are on offer. Foreign Minister David Lammy said Ukraine was on an irreversible path to NATO membership once the war with Russia ended. Many member countries of the military alliance are wary of Ukraine's calls to immediately be invited to join. Mr Johnson's proposal would likely see NATO's Article 5, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all members, triggered if Western troops acting as part of a holding force of the UN peacekeeping force were under attack. In the podcast, Mr Johnson said: We need to clarify what kind of security guarantees we think are appropriate. The only thing that really works is a NATO Article 5 guarantee that has kept the peace in Europe for 80 years. This is why the Baltic States are part of NATO. This is why the Poles, Hungarians, Czechs, Finns and Swedes are now part of NATO. Ultimately, the former prime minister said the only long-term solution was to allow Ukraine to join NATO, after three years of abominable cruelty and carnage. His intervention comes after Vladimir Putin hailed the new US president as intelligent and said he would find a solution to the conflict. And on Thursday, the Russian president threatened to strike kyiv with Russia's new Oreshnik ballistic missile, which he said is comparable to a nuclear weapon in destructive power.

