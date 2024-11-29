Opinion: This is how Canada should treat irrational actor Donald Trump





It's nice to see that no one is panicking.

The president-elect of the United States, in a late-night outburst on social media, said he would impose a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office. mandate.

He does not necessarily have this authority constitutionally, the tariffs are the responsibility of Congress but would have to rely on untested emergency powers, exposing him to legal challenges. If implemented, the tariffs would wreak immense havoc, especially on Americans, by raising prices for consumers and shattering integrated continental supply chains, exposing it to blowback policy. Needless to say, they are also explicitly prohibited under the trilateral free trade agreement to which it is a signatory.

This idea is so crazy that everyone assumes it's a negotiating tactic: when Donald Trump ties tariffs to the two countries' alleged inability to stem the flow of fentanyl and illegal aliens to the United States, he means he would lift the tariffs if they somehow got there. Or if they did something else, or something more. But no one knows that. He also likes tariffs per se. Besides, he likes to make threats for fun.

And he's not even president yet.

However, no sooner had he left office than eminent voices in this country were heard demanding good, demanding all kinds of things, none of which were sensible. Even before Mr. Trump's latest threat, Ontario Premier Doug Ford had called for Mexico to be kicked out of NAFTA. He now wants to blow up bilateral trade, demanding that Canada respond to Mr. Trump's senseless and self-destructive tariffs with senseless and self-defeating tariffs of his own.

Other voices pressed a larger number of questions: What shall we call it? conciliatory line. Or perhaps it would be better to be subservient: what historian and political theorist Timothy Snyder has called anticipatory obedience. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, not content with urging the Canadian government to negotiate at metaphorical gunpoint, actively took Mr. Trump's side, highlighting her legitimate concerns about illegal activities in our country. common border. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe agreed, emphasizing that we can all benefit from increased border security by stopping the flow of illegal drugs and migrants across our borders.

The Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault, expressed concern on social networks about the enormous risk that Mr. Trump's tariff threat represents for the Quebec economy and demanded that everything be done to avoid it. He offered Justin Trudeau the full cooperation of the Quebec government in this regard, which means, as he later clarified, that Quebec must have a place at the negotiating table.

As for federal opposition leaders, they ranged from bellicose (Jagmeet Singh wants a war room to fight like hell) to indifferent (Pierre Poilievre says tariffs are an opportunity to scrap the carbon tax, as if it had anything to do with anything). . Others insisted that Trump's tariff threat was proof that now was the time to do what they had always advocated.

Trump's proposed tariffs would devastate Canada's key export industries and exploit consumers, experts warn.

All of this is not to endorse the Trudeau government's approach, to the extent that one exists. But if the government seems uncertain about how to proceed, at least it isn't putting out a billboard to announce how panicked and compliant it is. In any case, he didn't take the opportunity, at the start of what appears to be a long-term crisis, to say something that turned out to be stupid or terribly selfish. In any case, it did not turn its weapons inward nor desert the country in the face of the enemy.

Let's all take a deep breath, shall we? And after that, let's agree that there is no practical benefit in trying to meet Mr. Trump's demands:

because it's not right to appease a bully, to begin with; because doing so can only give rise to new demands and new threats; because his concerns are not, in fact, founded, the amount of fentanyl entering the United States from Canada is insignificant (U.S. customs agents seized a total of 43 pounds in the last fiscal year), the number only slightly fewer illegal migrants (U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested fewer than 24,000 people last year, compared with more than 1.5 million people from Mexico); because it is the responsibility of each country to control its own borders, that is, to control the entry of people and goods, and not to require others to control their exit; because if it were as easily resolved an issue as Mr. Trump, in his endless devotion to easy solutions, claims it would have been done long ago.

In short, there is little we can do to keep Mr. Trump happy, and if we did, we would have no guarantee that he would stay that way for long. There is no point in negotiating with terrorists.

As Trump threatens tariffs, here are five things we know so far

(It's not even a negotiation. A negotiation is when each party comes to the table, not just with demands, but with something to offer in return. Threatening to do something horrible if your demands are not satisfied is not negotiation. It is blackmail. It is the difference between offering to write a story in exchange for money and threatening to do so.)

More than that, it represents a fundamental misunderstanding of Mr. Trump, a trap that those of us who live in a reality-based world continue to fall into, which is to attribute to him a rationality that he does not possess. It is irrational enough to threaten to impose 25 percent tariffs on your closest neighbors and major trading partners for problems they did not cause. It's a doubly irrational response to problems that are, in fact, easing: the number of unauthorized crossings at the Mexican border is falling, instead of increasing (monthly crossings in September, at 54,000, were down 75 percent from the previous year; for the entire fiscal year, they were down 14 percent), as were the number of fentanyl-related deaths (down by 10 percent this year).

Nevertheless, there is at least a notional rationality there, a potential for rationality, a theoretical link between a putative cause and a putative effect, if not in this world, at least in a world that it is possible to imagine. The oft-expressed idea that Mr. Trump is essentially transactional, that he may not be guided by the usual principles of statecraft, much less by higher ideals, but that he is at least intelligible in its pure terms, is based on attributing to it a kind of dirty rationality, as if it were only a degraded version of ourselves.

Trump's tariff pledge could seriously harm Canadian agriculture and increase food costs, producers say

Except there's no evidence that that's how he actually thinks. He is not rational and does not think far enough to connect cause and effect in the usual way. He's a narcissistic psychopath, a neuroist, as I called him. His primary motivation is not self-interest, as we might understand it, but self-aggrandizement, the constant nourishment and broadening of his vision of himself, which in his case cannot be achieved than by destroying everything else.

So in every situation he will not only do the wrong thing, but the worst thing possible; the worse it is and the more damage it causes, the more the people he despises oppose it and the greater his sense of triumph. How else to explain, for example, his choices for the cabinet: an apparent Russian asset for the director of national intelligence, a prophet of civil war for the secretary of Defense, a refusal of vaccination for the secretary of Health, a rapist presumed for the Attorney General, etc. on.

So I think we need to look at the current crisis, not through the lens of trade, diplomacy, or even extortion, but through the psychology of a deeply troubled man. For example, groveling in front of him, as some of our prime ministers seem inclined to do, is unlikely to appease him: it's the sort of thing he lives for.

Likewise, giving in to his demands is futile: not because he will rationally conclude that our willingness to accept a first demand suggests that we might give in to others, but because the dopaminergic effect he experiences from dominating others will take control of him, demanding to be supplied with more hits.

What you should and shouldn't do with your money after Trump's tariff warning

What should we do instead?

1. Play to save time. Whatever he might imagine, Mr. Trump was elected with the narrowest mandate. He is, what's more, a lame duck: time is running out on his presidency since the day he was elected, as is his mental and physical health. His thirst for dictatorship is real, but it competes with his emotional instability and sheer incompetence. The more time passes, the more likely he is to make mistakes and the more likely he is to become weaker, politically and otherwise.2. Focus on his weaknesses. Probe his psyche. Determine its breaking points. Don't be afraid to bore him. Most people do stupid things when they're angry; multiply by 100 in Mr. Trump’s case. Tempt him to give in to his demons; lead him to the rocks of his own intemperance. His mistakes are your opportunities.3. Be united. Working with allies, in Canada yes, means rallying prime ministers, if only to silence them in Washington and in state capitals around the world. We are dealing with a dangerous madman. It's inevitable, at least for the foreseeable future. As with the Soviet Union, we cannot defeat it. But we can contain it.4. Stand up straight. Ultimately, we cannot control what Mr. Trump does. We can, however, control what we do. Maybe we can't stop him from destroying the North American economy, or whatever he decides to do to us. But we can at least maintain our dignity, our composure and our self-esteem. It's not the only thing that matters, but it's something.

