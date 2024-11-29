Trump's sabre-rattling on tariffs destabilizes China

On Monday, Donald Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on China, accusing Beijing of being responsible for fentanyl.

China has criticized Trump's tariff threats, calling them ineffective and unjustified.

Markets reacted cautiously as companies adjusted their strategies amid heightened trade tensions.

China is fighting back after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on imports from the country upon taking office.

Trump had said he had imposed 60% tariffs on Chinese goods during the election campaign, but said during his speech Social truth On Monday, on his platform, he would impose “an additional tariff of 10%, above any additional tariff”, due to the “massive quantities of drugs, particularly Fentanyl, being sent to the United States.”

Chinese government ministries responded, criticizing both the prospect of tariffs and suggestions that they would fail to stem the flow of narcotics to the United States.

“China's position against unilateral tariff increases is consistent,” He Yadong, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, said at a news conference scheduled for Thursday. “Imposing arbitrary tariffs on our trading partners will not solve America’s problems.”

China's Foreign Ministry did not specifically address Trump's tariff threat, but Beijing disputed his comments that it was not doing enough to stop the flow of drugs to the United States.

“China is one of the toughest countries in the world when it comes to counter-narcotics, both in terms of policy and implementation,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Chinese state media has rallied behind Beijing's position.

“The president-elect's excuse for threatening additional tariffs on imports from China is far-fetched,” China Daily wrote in a Tuesday editorial.

Markets are silent as investors wait and see

Global markets were shaken following Trump's message on Truth Social on Monday, but the effects were especially felt in foreign exchange. The Chinese yuan, alongside the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso, lost ground against the greenback.

Chinese stock markets came under some pressure on Tuesday following Trump's release. But they have largely recovered, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance as they assess whether Trump's comments were a first step in a negotiation as he seeks concessions.

“The equity market reaction has so far been very muted, probably based on a transactional interpretation,” George Saravelos, global co-head of foreign exchange research at Deutsche Bank, wrote on Tuesday.

American and Chinese companies are running out of steam

The business world is not so relaxed.

Some American companies already are anticipated imports to the United States to avoid higher tariffs, Goldman Sachs economists wrote in an analysis Tuesday of earnings calls and media reports.

The CEO of Shenzhen Lingke Technology, a Chinese lighting manufacturer that produces in several countries, including China and Thailand, said: Nikkei Asia Wednesday that U.S. importers have placed larger orders than usual since Trump's election victory.

“The idea is that American customers want to make as much profit as possible before a new round of tariffs comes into effect,” Wu Zhiqiang, the company's CEO, told the media outlet.

Global companies and Chinese manufacturers have already diversified their operations to manage concentration risks following Trump's first term and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large companies, like that of Taiwan Foxconn a key Apple supplier has shifted some of its production work to other emerging countries like India and Vietnam, so it can get some breathing room.

“Customers may decide to move their production sites, but considering Foxconn's global footprint, we are ahead. As a result, the impact on us is likely lower than that of our competitors,” he said. Foxconn Chairman Young Liu told reporters in Taipei on January 1. Wednesday.

However, some small businesses that rely on Chinese manufacturing and factories in China are uncertain about the future of their businesses, Al Jazeera reported in early November.

It doesn't help that domestic consumption and the Chinese economy as a whole are struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Amid economic gloom and a potential escalation in trade tensions with the world's largest economy, Chinese companies are expanding overseas, particularly in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Africa, as well as than in the countries of China. Belt and Road partner countries.

Macquarie analysts wrote on Monday that they expected a wave of Chinese investment in Southeast Asia, focused on consumer goods, logistics and technology.