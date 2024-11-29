EU rapporteur on Turkey criticizes Turkey for terrorism accusations against teenage girls





Nacho Schez Amor, the European Parliament's rapporteur on Turkey, strongly criticized the Turkish government for prosecuting 14-year-old girls for terrorism. Stockholm Freedom Center reported. SpeakingDuring the 81st debate of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee, focusing on the state of Turkey's EU accession negotiations, freedom of expression and the rule of law, Schez Amor condemned what he described as an erosion of democratic standards in Turkey and urged the government to fall in line. with the criteria for membership of the European Union. You're prosecuting 14-year-old girls for terrorism, Snchez Amor said, referring to a recent case. And the judge asks them: why did you go to study with your neighbor? In May 2024, Turkish authorities arrested 14 high school students, aged 13 to 17, accused of alleged links to the Glen faith movement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted followers of the Glen movement, inspired by Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, since corruption investigations revealed in 2013 implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoan, as well as some members of his family and his surroundings. The indictment in the girls' case cited routine activities such as attending study groups, going to the movies and using food delivery services as evidence of their terrorist involvement. The trial, known as High school girls affairhas drawn heavy criticism for its treatment of minors and broad enforcement of anti-terrorism laws. Human rights organizations, including the Italian Federation for Human Rights (FIDU), have expressed concerns about the treatment of these girls and the judicial practices used. The FIDU report highlights violations of legal procedures and accuses the Turkish justice system of systematic bias and lack of impartiality. Amor added that such practices are emblematic of broader problems with Turkey's justice system, which he said lacks independence and operates under significant political influence. Snchez Amor said that Turkey's actions in these areas are incompatible with the criteria for EU membership. Chapter 23 cannot be opened because there is no progress. The report says Turkey has reached such a low level in democratic standards that it is impossible to make it worse, he said. In the context of EU accession negotiations, the opening of a chapter refers to the launch of formal discussions on a specific policy area (called a chapter) which candidate countries must demonstrate complies with EU standards. the EU. Chapter 23 deals specifically with the judiciary and fundamental rights. Snchez Amor also highlighted systematic problems in the justice system, such as the reassignment or dismissal of judges for rulings unfavorable to the government. He accused the Turkish government of undermining local democracy by replacing elected mayors with government-appointed administrators, describing it as a hijacking of democracy. The rapporteur further emphasized that although security cooperation between Turkey and the EU is important, it cannot replace genuine democratic reforms. Membership is a question of democracy, he said. The speech comes as Turkey's EU accession negotiations remain stalled due to concerns over judicial independence, human rights and democratic backsliding.

