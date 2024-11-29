Schools in BMC zone to remain closed after 1 p.m. due to PM Modi's visit to Odisha





All schools in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain completely closed after 1 p.m. today, i.e. on November 29, 2024, before Prime Minister Narendra Modithe three-day visit of Odisha for the DG-IG conference in the capital. The Mohan Majhi-led BJP government has decided that all schools, both government and private in the BMC area, will remain closed after 1 p.m. on Friday, citing safety and security reasons. Prime Minister Modi is expected to land in Odisha today – his third visit after the huge victory in the recently concluded 2024 general elections. Odisha on his birthday to launch the Subhadra Yojana and also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mohan Majhi. This will be the third visit of PM Modi after the formation of the BJP government. Huge traffic jams are expected on the roads with intensive security deployment to PM Modiarrival. Therefore, in view of this, the state government has decided that all schools falling under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits will remain closed on November 29. Meanwhile, a thick security cover has been deployed around Bhubaneswar with deployment of around 70 sections of police force and around 300 officers monitoring the arrangements. Several areas of Bhubaneswar have also been declared a 'no-drone zone/no-fly zone'.

