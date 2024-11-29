Pakistan: NAB to arrest Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi for £190 million





A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be sent from its office in Rawalpindi to arrest former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi for ₹190 million, Geo News reported.

The decision to arrest Bushra Bibi was taken by the accountability watchdog and ordered NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to fully cooperate with the Rawalpindi team, Geo News reported, citing The News. In order to arrest Bushra Bibi, the NAB team will also take help of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

On November 22, an accountability court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan's wife for failing to appear in eight consecutive hearings. Judge Nasir Javed Rana had rejected his request for exemption from appearing in court. The court even issued a show cause notice to Bushra Bibi's bail guarantor. During the hearing, Imran Khan, currently lodged in Adiala jail, was produced before the court, Geo News reported. However, an NAB official objected that the medical report submitted by Bushra Bibi's lawyer was issued by Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, while the notarized certificate was made in Islamabad.

Moreover, Imran Khan and his wife failed to submit their statement under Section 342 of the CrPC, 1898. The couple had received a questionnaire of over 79 marks for their final statements during the penultimate hearing of this case, Geo News reported.

Notably, Bushra Bibi was released on bail from Adiala Prison in October after remaining in jail for around nine months in the new Toshakhana case. In the case filed by the accountability bureau against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife and others in 2023, the couple is being investigated by the NAB over a settlement between the PTI government and a real estate tycoon, which reportedly resulted in a loss of $190 million to the National Treasury. According to the charges, the former Pakistani prime minister and other accused allegedly adjusted the sum of 50 billion Pakistani rupees (PKR) — 190 million at the time — sent by the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA). United with Pakistani government in deal with real estate tycoon.

Imran Khan's wife has been named as an accused in this case for being a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust. They were accused of unduly taking advantage of over 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Under the Imran Khan-led government, the NCA seized assets worth 190 million from the UK property tycoon. The British agency said the assets would be transferred to the Pakistani government and that the settlement with the Pakistani real estate tycoon was “a civil matter and did not constitute a guilty verdict.”

Subsequently, Imran Khan, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, obtained approval from his cabinet for the settlement with the British crime agency on December 3, 2019, without sharing any information regarding the confidential agreement, according to the Geo report News.

It was decided to submit the money to the Supreme Court on behalf of the business tycoon. The Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad weeks after the PTI-led government approved the deal with the real estate tycoon. (ANI)

