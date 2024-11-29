Elon Musk joins Donald Trump's family for Thanksgiving





Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined President-elect Donald Trump and his family for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

A video posted to X, the social media platform Musk owns, shows him sitting at a table at the Palm Beach club alongside Trump, his wife Melania and his youngest son Barron, while the “YMCA” of Village People was broadcasting from the loudspeakers.

User @alx, who frequently praises Trump and Musk, reposted the video late Thursday night, writing: “Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Barron and Melania blow up the YMCA at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving. ” The video had been viewed 27.7 million times as of Friday morning.

It was then reposted by Musk to his 206 million followers. He wrote: “Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!” Musk's replay was viewed an additional 26.1 million times as of Friday morning.

“YMCA,” widely considered a gay anthem, has been a staple of Trump political rallies since 2020, usually accompanied by the president-elect's signature fist dance.

Newsweek reached out to Musk through X and the Trump transition team via email for comment.

The world's richest man spent Election Day at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and has reportedly been a near-constant presence at the resort since the Republican won the race.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump in Boca Chica, Texas on November 19, 2024. Musk joined the president-elect and his family for Thanksgiving in Florida. Elon Musk and Donald Trump in Boca Chica, Texas on November 19, 2024. Musk joined the president-elect and his family for Thanksgiving in Florida. Brandon Bell/ASSOCIATED PRESS

In a speech in early November, Trump said of Musk's presence: “He loves this place. I can't get him out of here. He just loves this place.”

Trump also tapped Musk, alongside former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) to “dismantle” the federal bureaucracy and downsize.

The Trumps have long made Mar-a-Lago their Thanksgiving destination, with the president-elect choosing to spend his vacation far away on just two occasions.

The first time was in 2019, when he went on Thanksgiving Day for a surprise visit to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, and again in 2020, when he stayed at the White House.

This year, Trump sent a Thanksgiving message shortly after midnight on Thursday. In this message, he taunted his political opponents, celebrated his electoral victory and promised that he would improve the country's situation.

He wrote on Truth Social, the platform he owns: “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, including the crazy radical leftists who have worked so hard to destroy our country, but have failed miserably and will always fail, because their ideas and their policies are so It is desperately wrong that the great people of our nation have given a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

“Don’t worry, our country will soon be respected, productive, fair and strong, and you will be, more than ever, proud to be an American!”

