Alleged involvement of the Chocolate Party in the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial elections, Jokowi said

Medan City, VIVA-Former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, did not want to make much comment when journalists asked him about the alleged involvement of the “chocolate party” in the victory of Bobby Nasution-Surya in the elections as governor of North Sumatra in 2024. Read also: PDIP allusion to Riza Patria: violations are continued, not contested “Ask Mr. Bobby,” said Jokowidi in Medan City, Friday, November 29, 2024.  Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Bobby Nasution (Instagram Bobby Nasution) Photo : VIVA.co.id/BS Putra (Medan) Read also: PDIP loses in Central Java regional elections, says Ganjar Jokowi denied that his arrival in Medan city was due to Bobby Nasution's victory in the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election. He, however, came to meet his children and grandchildren. “Meeting grandchildren, meeting children, meeting parents. Meeting grandchildren, that has been said,” Jokowi said. Read also: Gerindra officials reject question of Parcok's involvement in 2024 regional elections: we categorize it as a hoax Previously, PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) DPP Chairman Djarot Saeful Hidayat revealed a number of allegations of fraud committed by Bobby Nasution's camp in the 2024 North Sumatra (Sumut) gubernatorial election and will report the fraud to Bawaslu. “Various methods were used to win over Bobby Nasution by cheating using chocolate parties (parcok), welfare, PJs in regions and villages,” said Djarot at the PDIP DPP Office, Jalan Diponegoro, Center of Jakarta, quoted Friday November 29, 2024. . Apart from that, Djarot said there were allegations of intimidation by the “chocolate party” against the North Sumatran village government to be used as the winning team in the vote. In fact, it is suspected that there are elements within the area police to guarantee Bobby's vote. However, Djarot said those who knew about it were trying to silence him. “I met several friends there, including villagers who were intimidated by the gang. I told them that it would be better if you spoke frankly and agreed to testify,” Djarot said. However, he said, several parties who knew about it were afraid to reveal the alleged fraud. “Why is he afraid? Because they are going to be searched and loopholes have been found, especially in the government and village budget. All this has scared them. It is a real form of intimidation. He told me: I’m sorry Mr. Djarot, I don’t dare,” Djarot said. However, Djarot said that the PDIP team in North Sumatra had collected evidence. Later, he said, this evidence will be reported through Bawaslu. North Sumatra No. 1 gubernatorial and vice-governor candidate Bobby Nasution-Surya leads in a quick count conducted by a survey institute on his rival gubernatorial and vice-governor candidate, Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Sagala. According to a quick count by the Political Indicator Institute, Bobby-Surya was leading with 62.7 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, Edy-Hasan received 37.2 percent as of November 29, 2024 with 100 percent of the votes cast. Next page Apart from that, Djarot said there were allegations of intimidation by the “chocolate party” against the North Sumatran village government to be used as the winning team in the vote. In fact, it is suspected that there are elements within the area police to guarantee Bobby's vote. However, Djarot said those who knew about it were trying to silence him.

