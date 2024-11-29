Chandigarh leads the country in BNS implementation, set to host PM Modis event | Chandigarh News





The Center chose Chandigarh to host Prime Minister Narendra Modis' event on full implementation of the three new penal laws as City Beautiful is the first among all Union Territories (UTs) and states to fully comply with the laws. The event will be held on December 3 at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12 and over 5,000 people are expected to attend. A senior administration official said the Prime Minister's visit to Chandigarh would last three hours. Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, speaking to The Indian Express, said that the Prime Minister is dedicating the complete implementation of three new laws to the nation and at the same time , Chandigarh was chosen to host the protest and civil service due to good work done and being the first UT/State to be fully compliant. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also accompany Modi for the visit, apart from other VIPs. Senior officials from the Ministry of Interior will also be present for the event. Strict security measures have been put in place for the visit. Sources said that to avoid traffic chaos, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries are expected to arrive by helicopter. As Tuesday is a working day, arrangements are being made so that the general public does not face any inconvenience, said a senior official of the Chandigarh administration. Special arrangements are also being made at the PEC for the arrival of the PM. Around 5,000 to 7,000 people can be accommodated in the PEC room. The hall is really huge, which is why the administration considered it prudent to hold the event here, the official added. Besides praising Chandigarh for its good work, Modi will also revise the three laws. BJP workers are also making arrangements to welcome the Prime Minister. Senior officials of the Chandigarh administration held several rounds of meetings with central government officials during Modis' visit to Delhi. An exhibition on the three new laws and their use has been finalized and will be presented at the Prime Minister's headquarters.

