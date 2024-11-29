Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi under scanner, Pakistani authorities attempt to arrest her | Pakistan News





Pakistani authorities last week tried to arrest Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with a corruption case, but were unable to contact her, the media reported. media.

A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accompanied by police went to Peshawar on November 23 to arrest Bibi in the 190 million pound corruption case, but had to return empty-handed as she was not present at his residence, the Express Tribune quoted an official as saying on Friday. as said.

The team's visit to Peshawar came after an accountability court, in a November 22 ruling, issued arrest warrants for Bibi because she had missed eight consecutive hearings.

Justice Nasir Javed Rana rejected his request for exemption from appearing in court.

Following the directive, the NAB asked its Rawalpindi team to arrest Bibi, who is currently living in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where his PTI party is in power, officials said.

However, the team returned empty-handed after being informed that Bibi was not present at her home when she presented the arrest warrants at her home.

Khan and Bibi are accused of misusing 50 billion Pakistani rupees (£190 million), which was returned to Pakistan by the UK's National Crime Agency in a deal with a business tycoon real estate.

The funds were allegedly intended for the national treasury but were redirected for the personal benefit of the businessman who helped Bibi and Khan establish a university.

Bibi, as trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused of benefiting from this settlement.

She is also accused of acquiring 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

Bibi was released on bail last month after nine months in detention in the Toshakhana case.

Burqa-clad Bibi lives a conservative life, but she rose to prominence by leading a protest march this week, demanding her husband's release.

