Putin calls Donald Trump 'smart' and 'experienced'





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised US President-elect Donald Trump as “smart” and “experienced.”

“As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already very experienced person,” Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan, according to CNN.

He added that he was optimistic about the Trump administration's ability to ease tense relations between the United States and Russia.

“I think he will find a solution,” Putin said of Trump.

The Russian president also spoke out about the numerous federal and state lawsuits against Trump, some of which were dismissed this month, calling them “humiliating and baseless legal proceedings.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Putin praised Trump as “smart” and “experienced,” adding that he is optimistic that Trump will do it. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Thursday, November 28, 2024. Putin congratulated Trump. “smart” and “experienced,” adding that he is optimistic Trump will find a way to ease tensions between the United States and Russia. Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP

Putin's remarks come a day after Trump named retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as his special envoy to Ukraine and Russia.

“Keith had a distinguished military and business career, including serving in highly sensitive national security positions in my first administration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He has been with me from the beginning! Together we will bring PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH and make America and the world safe again!”

Kellogg has sharply criticized the Biden administration's approach to the war in Ukraine, writing in April that the White House should have reached a deal with Russia's Putin in January 2022, shortly before the Russian invasion, to “delay further a decade the admission of Ukraine into NATO” in exchange. for Putin to call off the incursion.

Putin also had harsh words for Biden on Thursday, according to CNN, accusing the Biden administration of creating “additional difficulties” for the Trump team by allowing Ukraine to fire the military's tactical missile systems, or ATACMS, on Russian targets.

Trump and Putin spoke on the phone after Trump's victory in the 2024 US election, and Trump warned the Russian leader against further escalating the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported earlier this month.

Trump also reminded Putin of Washington's “significant military presence in Europe,” according to the Post report. He added that he wanted to have another conversation to discuss a “resolution” to the war in Ukraine.

The president-elect campaigned on a pledge to end the war between Russia and Ukraine within a day.

“They are dying, the Russians and the Ukrainians,” Trump said during a May 2023 town hall on CNN. “I want them to stop dying. And I will, I will do it in 24 hours.”

Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after winning the election. Zelensky called the conversation “excellent,” writing on just peace.”

