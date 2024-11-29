Disruptors accuse Erdoan of continuing trade with Israel





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan faced protests over allegations that Turkey continued crude oil shipments to Israel despite an embargo announced in May in response to Israeli military actions in Gaza during a speech at the Forum on Friday global TRT in Istanbul. The hecklers accused him of hypocrisy, shouting: “The Zionists continue their operations in our seas and ports. Ships transport bombs to Gaza. Erdoan responded by saying: “Don’t become a spokesperson for the Zionists. No matter how hard you try to provoke, you won't succeed. Zionists around the world know very well where Tayyip Erdoan stands.” The protest highlighted growing discontent with Turkey's actions towards Israel. This comes amid accusations that ships carrying goods to Israel, including explosives, are using Turkish ports, as well as new reports suggesting that oil shipments from the Turkish port of Ceyhan continue to supply Israel . A recent investigation by the Stop Fueling Genocide campaign, supported by Progressive International, found that the southern Turkish port of Ceyhan continues to ship crude oil to Israel. Researchers analyzed shipping data, satellite images and port logs to track the movements of tankers, such as the Seavigour, which reportedly loaded Azeri crude oil in Ceyhan on October 28. The ship turned off its tracking signal after entering the eastern Mediterranean on October 30 and reappeared near Sicily a week later, having unloaded its cargo. Satellite images confirmed that the Seavigour docked at the EAPC terminal near Ashkelon, Israel, on November 5. This evidence contradicts claims by Turkey's energy minister, who denied that tankers bound for Israel had left Ceyhan since the embargo began. Ceyhan Port is the end point of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which transports crude oil from Azerbaijan. Oil from this pipeline accounts for nearly 30 percent of Israel's crude imports. Azerbaijan's oil exports to Israel have surged since the start of the year, quadrupling from 523,554 tonnes in January to 2,372,248 tonnes in September. The research has renewed calls for accountability. The advocacy group Oil Change International and other organizations point out that crude oil from the BTC pipeline is refined and used to fuel Israeli military equipment, including in its operations in Gaza. The report warns that if the International Court of Justice determines that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, those involved in the supply of fuel could be found complicit in the failure to prevent genocide. Despite Erdo's strong rhetoric against Israel, critics accuse him of enabling trade that undermines his public standing. The protests at the TRT Global Forum reflect growing frustration in Türkiye over Ankara's contradictory actions. Activists and advocacy groups are calling for the embargo to be enforced to bring Turkish policies in line with its stated support for Palestine.

