Will Imran Khan romance Bhumi Pednekar in a Netflix comeback film? Here's everything we know so far





Leaving aside the many popular recurring shows like Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Mirzapur and others, one of the most awaited events across the country right now is the return of Bollywood star Imran Khan. The actor, who made his debut back in the day with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, is all set to make a comeback on our screens after a long hiatus from his acting career. Imran was in the news throughout the year for his impeccable acting on Instagram, which made him relevant again and spurred audience demand for his comeback, a sentiment that filmmakers took seriously. While he was initially set to return with a Disney+ Hotstar spy show created by Abbas Tyrewala, that project fell apart. He is now marking his comeback with a Netflix project, and the latest update suggests that he has found his leading lady in Bhumi Pednekar.

Will Imran Khan romance Bhumi Pednekar?

Imran Khan will return to theater with a Netflix India romantic comedy directed by Danish Aslam. The project, still carefully kept under wraps, is seen as a new take on the kind of stories that made Khan a household name and remain relevant even during his years away from the industry. According to an update from Peeping Moon, the film now welcomes Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady alongside Imran, making them an exciting and unconventional pairing.

The report reveals that the said project, helmed by Danish Aslam, was intentionally looking for an unconventional couple like Imran and Bhumi. Bhumi Pednekar, who has made some bold and interesting choices in her career, has already collaborated with Netflix on two projects Bhakshak and Royals, which also stars Ishaan Khatter alongside her. If the news is confirmed, this will mark Bhumi's third collaboration with Netflix and her first project with Imran Khan and Danish Aslam.

Bhumi Pednekar is yet to sign the dotted line but has reportedly verbally agreed to star alongside Imran Khan in the Netflix film. The screenplay is written by Suhani Kanwar. For those who may not remember, Danish director Aslam previously worked with Imran Khan on Break Ke Baad, which also starred Deepika Padukone. The film is currently in the writing phase and is expected to enter pre-production soon. Cameras are expected to roll on the Imran Khan-Bhumi Pednekar starrer in March 2025.

Imran Khan in Vir Das Happy Patel

Apart from the Netflix film, Imran Khan is also said to be part of Vir Das' directorial project Happy Patel. According to Peeping Moon, Happy Patel is a satirical spy comedy inspired by the American film series Austin Powers. “It is a spy film with a comic twist that explores untapped and brand new territory in Bollywood cinema. Imran will play a secret agent in this film, alongside Vir Das, who is directing, writing and co-producing it. also “It's a fun entertainment filled with comedy, action, drama and lots of twists and turns, much like their highly acclaimed dark comedy Delhi Belly,” said a source close to the development.

Happy Patel, starring Imran Khan and an appearance by Aamir Khan, will also feature Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar in key roles. The film will mark the acting debut of popular musician Ash King. Sources also revealed that Aamir Khan has already started shooting for his role in Goa and is expected to wrap up his scenes today.

