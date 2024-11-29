BORIS JOHNSON: Starmer chose a fraudster for his cabinet because he is a fraudster in chief. And he knows, in his heart, that the whole government is a fraud

We're very kind and forgiving people, so I imagine some readers looked at defenestrated Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and felt the slightest pang of sympathy.

Ah, they said when they saw her hair dyed a red as artificial and exuberant as a strawberry Haribo.

She seemed so young, so stupid, so human. Ten years ago, she fell victim to the same consumerist desire that afflicts virtually all young people in the country. Like everyone else, she wanted to get an upgrade for her smartphone.

She wanted the same stylish device as her friends: not just the same profusion of applications, the same NASA-worthy computing power, but the same prestige that comes with having the latest gadget on the market.

So, one day, she came up with a trick that seemed painless, victimless, and practically free. She could ask her own company to speed up her cell phone upgrade and all she had to do was tell a little lie, a white lie, the kind of lie people tell all the time. their insurance companies (and she should know; she worked for insurance giant Aviva).

It was a story that seemed true, and in fact it so easily could have been, because this sort of thing happens every day; and so I imagine that there are at least some readers who might think that she did not deserve to be sacked, yesterday, with such ignominy.

There are perhaps people in this great, generous-hearted nation who look at Louise Haigh and feel the slightest cry of compassion, for a woman who was succeeding in a difficult environment where it is not always easy for young women to succeed .

Maybe, they think, we should all just accept that she made a stupid mistake, when she was 20, and her conviction is over; and that the world should therefore avert its eyes from its embarrassment, while Louise is allowed to develop her career in the Cabinet, the matter is closed, moving forward, nothing to see here.

Is that how you feel, by any chance? Have you allowed yourself to succumb to even the slightest flash of sympathy for the criminal Haigh?

If so, all I can say is that you are far too full of the milk of human kindness. Save it for the cat. Remove this sympathy. Fight it and give in to a rage just by looking with cold, clear eyes at what she was actually doing and what it says about Starmer's regime.

She worked in the insurance industry, an industry already so rife with false claims that everyone is forced to pay their premiums more than they should. The evidence we have is overwhelming that she deceptively obtained a brand new cell phone by falsely claiming that her existing phone had been stolen.

In fact, she appears to have resorted to a similar dodge on several occasions, and Aviva was so fed up with her claims about lost or stolen smartphones that it launched an initial investigation. An allegedly stolen phone was found in her home, and it was obvious to everyone that she had lied to the police.

Otherwise, why would she have pleaded guilty? Otherwise, why would she have accepted a criminal conviction, when she was about to run for parliament?

Let me say this bluntly. Louise Haigh is not a victim of a tragic and poor childhood, it turns out she was privately educated. She does not suffer from any mental disorder, hormonal or psychotic kleptomania. She is just an ordinary everyday fraudster, a con artist and Starmer knew that all along.

He knew she was a convicted criminal, and yet he put her in charge of the British Transport Police. He knew she was financially dubious, and yet he put her in charge of the entire $30 billion transportation budget. How could he have done this? The answer is obvious. Starmer chose a fraudster for his cabinet because he is the fraudster in chief. And he knows, deep in his heart, that the entire government is a fraud.

They lied to the electorate and the public, just as Louise Haigh lied to Aviva and the police. They went to the British people last July and told them bluntly that they would not raise taxes on working people. Turns out they were keeping their fingers crossed as they hit every business in the country and everyone who works for those businesses with the unexpected National Insurance increase.

In a fit of almost superhuman incompetence, they have helped drive up inflation, with the result that interest rates will have to stay high for longer, penalizing businesses, discouraging investment and destroying growth prospects.

They attempted to justify this tax raid by falsely claiming that there was a black hole in the country's finances when the fiscal situation had been made worse by Labour's irresponsible spending pledges, including the 15 per cent pay rise. cent for train drivers agreed without bones. by Louise Haigh.

They said they would defend Britain abroad, but they have been more or less rudderless when it comes to Ukraine, and their flagship foreign policy decision was to cede the Chagos Islands; a decision that was driven solely by the viciousness of leftists and their hatred of Britain's colonial past, and which now appears to be revealing itself magnificently as the new Trump administration wakes up to the damage Labor is doing to Western interests.

They said they would honor the people's decision to leave the EU. And yet Starmer gave an absurd speech this week in which he seemed to blame Brexit for the high immigration numbers, when in fact it is Brexit and only Brexit that is enabling this. country to decide who comes here, and while Labor stupidly and costly canceled the Rwanda deal. plan, which already deterred cross-Channel criminal gangs.

This Labor government is so bad, in fact, that it has created a new migration crisis of a type we haven't seen since I was a child. Investors and wealth creators are physically fleeing the country while illegal immigrants continue to arrive.

As for Starmer, he presented himself as a Pharisee* opposed to sordidness and corruption; and yet he still wears suits and glasses provided by a millionaire, Waheed Alli, who was then given a pass to come and go to Downing Street as he pleased.

Why did Starmer claim to be pure? The answer is that he was trying to fool us, like Louise Haigh trying to fool the police. That’s why he winked at his crimes.

And now, stop the press, I hear in concluding this article that Labor has passed new ill-conceived measures to turn the NHS into a kind of death-on-demand service: measures which will oppress the elderly, divide families . , distress doctors, enrich lawyers, and absorb enormous amounts of time and resources from health care professionals when they should be reducing waiting lists.

The only good news is that under the leadership of the formidable Kemi, the Conservatives are now ahead of Starmer in the polls for the first time since I became Prime Minister.