Foreign Office on Rahul Gandhi's Biden jibe at PM





Mr Gandhi's remarks were also criticized by a group of doctors. New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allegedly saying that the Prime Minister is losing his memory like US President Joe Biden, has drawn a sharp reaction from the Foreign Office, which termed the remark unhappy and declared that it was “not consistent with reality”. with” India's warm ties with the United States. At Friday's weekly briefing, a journalist asked External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal about the remark by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. “India shares a multi-faceted partnership with the United States. This partnership has been built over years of perseverance, solidarity, mutual respect and commitment from both sides. We consider these remarks regrettable and they “are not in line with the warm and friendly ties with the United States and do not represent the position of the Indian government,” Mr. Jaiswal responded. Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Amravati earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Modi seemed to be suffering from “memory loss” like the “former president” of the United States – a an apparent reference to Mr. Biden, who is the outgoing president. Mr Gandhi's comments were also criticized by a group of doctors, who said they suggested a lack of sensitivity. In a letter to Mr Gandhi's mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, National Physicians Organization Bharat (NMO-Bharat) president CB Tripathi said the Congress leader's comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes on aging and cognitive health. “Such statements on a public platform risk perpetuating misinformation, which could shape public perceptions in a way that could negatively impact the understanding and treatment of actual patients… It is disappointing to see Rahul Gandhi making such crude comments about a foreign head of state who is very critical. older than him. This goes against our Indian philosophy of respecting our elders. Such remarks are unbecoming of an opposition leader and suggest a lack of understanding and sensitivity,” Mr. Tripathi wrote. (With PTI inputs)

