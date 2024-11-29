Donald Trump ally joins RFK Jr's lawsuit against Joe Biden





President-elect Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn has joined Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s legal fight against the Biden administration.

Kennedy, whom Trump appointed to head the Department of Health and Human Services, is engaged in a legal battle with President Joe Biden's administration, which is seeking to remove Kennedy's statements opposing vaccines from social media against COVID-19.

Flynn, who served as Trump's first national security adviser, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador before being pardoned by Trump in November 2020. charges against him were later dropped.

On Wednesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Catharina Haynes ruled that Flynn had the right to file an amicus brief on Kennedy's behalf. An amicus brief is an expert opinion filed in court, usually on behalf of a party to a legal dispute. A judge must first grant approval before an amicus brief can be filed.

Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, DC, June 24, 2019. A judge allowed the former national security adviser to file a brief in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s right to post statements against COVID-19 vaccines on social media.

The case, overseen by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was filed by Kennedy and his children's health advocacy against Biden, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Newsweek contacted Flynn, Kennedy and the White House for comment via email outside of normal business hours.

Haynes also ruled that a number of conservative and free speech groups could also file amicus briefs on Kennedy's behalf. These groups include the Gun Owners of America, the Gun Owners Foundation, the Gun Owners of California, the United States Constitutional Rights Legal Defense Fund, and the Conservative Legal Defense and Education Fund.

The case is joined to Missouri v. Biden, in which Missouri and other Republican-leaning states are fighting the Biden administration's efforts to stop COVID-19 misinformation on Facebook and others social media sites.

In June, in the case of Murthy v. Missouri, the Supreme Court ruled that Republican states lacked legal standing to file suit against the Biden administration.

A 5th Circuit panel sent Kennedy's case back to the district court to reexamine the legal implications of the Supreme Court's decision.

Earlier this month, the 5th Circuit also ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing to seek a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration.

Kennedy is now appealing this decision. Flynn, along with various conservative groups and free speech advocates, won the right to submit expert briefs on his behalf.

In February 2021, Instagram announced that it was removing Kennedy from its site due to his unverified claims regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Its parent company, Facebook, said days earlier that it was stepping up its campaign against misinformation about COVID-19.

