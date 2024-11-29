India insisted on proper management of disputes, says Jaishankar at Modi-Xi meeting | Latest news India

NEW DELHI: India underlined the importance of properly handling disputes and not letting them disrupt peace and tranquility in border areas when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping last month, the minister said on Friday of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar in Parliament. Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23. (PTI)

Both sides also agreed in this meeting that dialogue mechanisms at the level of foreign ministers and other officials will be used to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations, Jaishankar said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Relations between India and China have reached an all-time low due to the military standoff that began in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in April-May 2020. Both sides are agreed on patrol arrangements in the two remaining friction zones. points of Demchok and Depsang on October 21, followed two days later by the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi on the sidelines of the Brics summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Referring to the meeting between the two leaders in Kazan, Jaishankar said Modi welcomed the comprehensive disengagement agreement and resolution of relevant issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas.

Jaishankar added, “He stressed the importance of properly handling disputes and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Modi and Xi also agreed that relevant dialogue mechanisms at the level of foreign ministers and other officials would be used to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations, Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said he also met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18 and their discussions focused on the next steps in India-China relations.

Both sides agreed that a meeting of special representatives on the India-China border issue along with Indian foreign minister and Chinese vice minister would take place soon. Among the next steps discussed at the meeting were resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, data sharing on cross-border rivers, direct flights between India and China and media exchanges.

Jaishankar said the government had regularly briefed Parliament on key steps in resolving the issues and released information through press releases and briefings. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Parliament on September 15, 2020 and February 11, 2021 about important developments in the disengagement discussions with the Chinese side, he said.

The government regularly addresses any transgressions along the LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanisms including border staff meetings, flag meetings, working mechanism meetings for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs, the recent India-China Corps Commander-level meeting mechanism as well as through diplomatic channels, he said.

Jaishankar also said that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian had said at a regular press conference on October 22 that the two countries had reached resolutions on issues regarding the border area following close communication through diplomatic and military channels and that China would continue to work with India for sound. implementation of these resolutions.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry following the meeting between Modi and Xi said the two leaders welcomed the significant progress the two sides have made recently through intensive communication on resolving relevant issues in the border areas, Jaishankar pointed out.

In a written reply to a separate question in Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said the government had noted several reports of incidents of violence in Bangladesh against Hindus and other minorities, their homes and business establishments, as well as attacks on temples and religious places.

The government has taken serious note of these incidents and conveyed its concerns to the Bangladesh government. Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh, he said.

The government has expressed serious concerns over an attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and a theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira. Following these attacks, the Bangladesh government issued instructions to provide special security, including deployment of Bangladesh Army and Border Guards to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations, he said .

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka continues to closely monitor the situation related to minorities in Bangladesh, he added.

However, Jaishankar said that the primary responsibility for protecting the life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, lies with the Bangladesh government.