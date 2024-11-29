Erdoan: the world is in the grip of conflicts





ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has described the world as “riddled with conflict” and facing a “crisis of conscience.” “Humanity is at a turning point. Incidents that will affect not only the next five to ten years but also the future of our grandchildren are occurring,” Erdoan said at a forum in Istanbul organized by TRT World . The event, which Erdoan called a platform to “eliminate barriers between people,” aims to explore global challenges with experts from various fields. “Today the world is beset by wars, conflicts, violations and inequalities, and is experiencing a deep crisis of conscience and leadership,” he said. “Two different lives are lived at two different ends of the same city. While one of the two neighboring countries is rich, the other struggles with hunger and poverty.” Despite this bleak outlook, Erdoan suggested that crises could lead to opportunities for transformation. “For those who can assess it correctly, every crisis has the potential to be the harbinger of a new era and the precursor to a new beginning,” he said. The president reiterated his long-standing call for reform of the United Nations and its Security Council, criticizing the dominance of its five permanent members. “The world cannot be left in the hands and tongues of the five permanent members,” Erdoan said. “We are no longer in the conditions of the Second World War. The world is changing and serious changes are necessary.” Turning his attention to Gaza, Erdoan condemned the international community's response to the humanitarian crisis in the region. “In Gaza, not only human values ​​but also the reliability of the international system, particularly the United Nations, were tested,” he said. “Neither humanity nor the system has managed to pass the test of the crisis in Gaza.” He called for urgent action to establish a lasting ceasefire in the region, highlighting Trkiye's ongoing diplomatic efforts. “We want to end this state of madness,” Erdoan said. “A lasting ceasefire should be established in Gaza as soon as possible before more innocent blood is shed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-world-in-clutches-of-conflicts-203124

