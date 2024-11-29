Donald Trump is one of the main reasons third-party candidates got fewer votes in 2024ExBulletin





After a drop in vote share in the 2024 elections, what future for American third parties?

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

President-elect Donald Trump has run for president in the last three elections. And in 2024, third-party presidential candidates received fewer votes than at any other time in the Trump era of presidential politics. This is despite widespread dissatisfaction with both Republican and Democratic candidates throughout much of the campaign cycle. NPR's Stephen Fowler has been covering third parties this year for us, and he reports that Donald Trump himself is actually a big reason for the decline. Hello, Stéphane.

STEPHEN FOWLER, BYLINE: Hello.

SCHMITZ: So Trump won the popular vote but didn't get 50%. How many votes did third-party campaigns gain this election cycle?

FOWLER: So, not that much, relatively speaking, Rob. Of about 154 million votes cast, less than 2% went to someone not named Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Green Party candidate Jill Stein did the best job, with nearly 800,000 votes. Then along came Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who actually withdrew his name from almost every competitive swing state ballot – literally told people: don't vote for me – but he got a few fewer votes than that. Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver received nearly 640,000 votes, which is remarkable considering that the Libertarian Party is the third largest political party and generally the most common alternative.

SCHMITZ: Wow. This is therefore a sharp drop since 2016, when the Libertarian Party obtained 3% of the vote. What happened there?

FOWLER: Well, none of this is really surprising when you look under the hood at how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Libertarian Party apparatus have both shifted to support Trump and oppose Democrats to as we got closer to the elections. At the Libertarian Party convention this summer, RFK and Trump spoke. They attempted to gain party support and favor. The party instead nominated Chase Oliver, a gay anti-war activist on the liberal spectrum. When I spoke to Oliver earlier this month, he said Kennedy's decision to leave the race also generated a lot of interest from third-party candidates. Additionally, he had to contend with his own party's politics that took a sharp rightward turn in Trump's favor.

CHASE OLIVER: Personally, I haven't felt a lot of support (laughter) from the national party. I felt like there was a lot of antagonism, especially because a lot of people just wanted to vote for Trump because he made a lot of promises to libertarians.

FOWLER: And one of those promises, Rob, was to put a libertarian in his cabinet.

SCHMITZ: I mean, so far, there are no libertarians in Trump's next cabinet. But there is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was chosen to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Is his nomination a victory for voters interested in third-party options?

FOWLER: Well, some libertarians call that a victory, although RFK is not a libertarian.

SCHMITZ: That's true.

FOWLER: Beyond Kennedy, though, Chase Oliver says Trump's choices show his compatriots were misled.

OLIVER: I'll say it right now, based on his and the cabinet's foreign policy choices so far: don't pay for the Libertarians, especially on foreign policy. We are an anti-war and anti-interventionist party.

FOWLER: The reality is that Trump choosing RFK Jr. is a mark of loyalty to Kennedy who withdrew from the race and supported him. It's also a recognition of the significant overlap and shared ideology between Trump's base and RFK's base on health care. But in a way, it validates the idea that it's possible to exist outside of the two-party system, to make your voice heard and extract concessions from whoever ends up in power.

SCHMITZ: This is NPR's Stephen Fowler in Atlanta. Stéphane, thank you.

FOWLER: Thank you.

