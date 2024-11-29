



In recent months, videos have surfaced showing Hindus attacked and Hindu temples desecrated across Bangladesh. These incidents focused worldwide attention on the plight of the country's Hindu minority. It has been noted that since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, the situation of Hindus has further deteriorated. With extremist violence on the rise and ties between radical groups in Bangladesh and China strengthening, many are questioning the role of Xi Jinping and China in these attacks. The role of radical groups in Bangladesh Radical groups like the Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as other Islamic factions such as the Khalifa Movement, the Khalifa Council, and the Islamic Order Party, have increased their influence in Bangladesh. What is alarming is that several of these groups have recently strengthened their ties with China. Most recently, leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical organizations visited Beijing, reflecting an increasingly close relationship between these groups and China. Meeting with Chinese officials On November 25, an important meeting took place in Dhaka, during which Chinese diplomats met with leaders of extremist organizations from Bangladesh. Among those present was the head of Jamaat-e-Islami, alongside the Chinese ambassador. The Chinese ambassador assured his full support to these radical organizations, indicating China's growing involvement in the political dynamics of the region. The link between Xi Jinping and radical groups The question arises whether the increase in attacks on Hindus and the rise in violence in Bangladesh are the direct result of orders or encouragement from Xi Jinping and China. It is noteworthy that at the same time the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders were meeting the Chinese ambassador, a Hindu priest named Chinmay Krishna Das was arrested in Bangladesh. The timing of this arrest raises suspicions of a possible coordinated effort to repress the Hindu community, potentially with the support or influence of Chinese authorities. Support for extremist groups China's relations with radical elements in Bangladesh have not gone unnoticed. In a recent statement, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen praised the close ties between the Chinese Communist Party and radical groups in Bangladesh. He spoke of a desire to reestablish closer cooperation with these organizations, a move that could have significant implications for the treatment of religious minorities in the country. Implications for Bangladeshi Hindus There are growing concerns that the rise in extremist violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is linked to China's influence on the current political climate. Experts say China's support for radical factions in Bangladesh could encourage more attacks. While these groups continue to receive support from China, the security and rights of Bangladesh's Hindu population remain under serious threat.

