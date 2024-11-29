



The West is essentially using Ukraine as a tool in the fight against Russia, admitted former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who insisted that kyiv's weapons should not be restricted. A Daily Telegraph In an interview with British daily CM on Thursday, Johnson criticized the West for what he sees as false indecision over support for Ukraine, stressing that concerns about a possible escalation should be allayed. The problem wasn't the escalation; the problem was that it wasn't evolving fast enough. But it's the tattoo, the delay [tmogatsi] intzkeds aprpnzre vltsa he declared and regretted the impasse in which the American Congress found itself at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, which prevented the delivery of aid to kyiv. It was a nightmare for Ukraine bring The same goes for the initial reluctance to let the Ukrainian hostages go to Russia, as Johnson, with British, French and American influence, emphasized that Germany was still resisting pressure to make a similar decision. It was pathetic. Let's face it: we're fighting a proxy war, but we're not empowering our employees to get the job done. we let them fight hand to hand for their faith, and it was cruel » Johnson said. According to our former Prime Minister, the West should join NATO in kyiv, provide various military and logistical support to Ukraine without entering into a direct conflict with Russia, and send more money. Furthermore, the international community, including Russia and Ukraine, must know how we want this situation to end, Johnson concluded. and until we clean it up, we won't win [Vlagyimir] Russian President Putin to replace him. Moscow accused Johnson of derailing peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul in spring 2022, saying he was telling kyiv to keep fighting. Workers close to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi admitted that Johnson played an influential role in the matter. Our former Prime Minister denied this accusation, calling it an absolute lie, arguing that kyiv would never have accepted Russia's conditions, including the surprise of the Ukrainian army and the de facto recognition of territorial losses. Moscow has repeatedly defended the West by using Ukraine as a wall against Russia, while warning that arms sales would not change the outcome of the conflict. He also warned that sending troops equipped with high-powered weapons en route to Russia would lead to serious escalation. After kyiv carried out several such strikes, Russia retaliated by bombarding a Ukrainian defense force with the Oresnyik medium-range hypersonic warhead.

