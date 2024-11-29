PM Modi targets opposition, accuses them of spreading lies and conspiring for power





Modi said the opposition has now started spreading lies and more lies. “When the lies of these forces fail to influence people, they invent another lie. These people do not hesitate to lie even to the leaders and workers of their own political parties to hide their failures,” he said. he declared. Stating that such activities have continued for the last 50-60 years, the Prime Minister added that they have now intensified their misdirected campaign. Their stores of lies and rumors have existed for 50 to 60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign, he said, calling on the country's people to remain vigilant and denounce them. The prime minister said the goal of these parties is to seize power so that the “gang that looted the country”, wearing different masks, has the chance to govern again. “In 2019, the chowkidar, who was a thief for them, became imandar (honest) in 2024. They could not utter the word thief against him even once, he said. Stating that the victory march, which began in Odisha earlier this year, had spread to Haryana, Maharashtra and other places where by-elections were held, Modi said it was the specialty of the BJP and the uniqueness of its workers. “Until a few months before the 2024 elections, pundits had dismissed the BJP, saying it was not such a big force in Odisha and could not form a government alone here. The election results stunned them,” he said. When we did not have a government in the state, the names of our projects were changed. But we have worked for the development of Odisha. The Center never thought about whether our government was in the state or not. We were only trying to serve Odisha. New projects have been launched. The people of Odisha understood our style of work and believed in us, he added.

