Under the theme A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations, the 8th Annual TRT Global Forum 2024, a leading global event organized by TRT, continues to influence the global agenda. During the opening session, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobac said: “We are facing a crisis more devastating and destructive than any we have experienced. This crisis is a crisis of conscience. The most concrete example is the genocide in Gaza.

TRT World Forum 2024, one of the largest and most high-profile events in the global media industry, continues with the participation of almost 150 speakers from more than 30 countries and more than 1,500 participants from various regions. Hosted by TRT General Director Mehmet Zahid Sobac, the opening session of the Forum was attended by eminent personalities, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Head of Presidency Communications Fahrettin Altun, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovi, Lebanese Minister of Information Ziad Makary, former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskait and many distinguished guests from the political and media world.

Strong leadership in Trkiyes: a glimmer of hope for the oppressed

The TRT Director General highlighted the growing number of people affected by global crises and said the foundations of the international system are deeply shaken by these developments. He pointed out that many of the current global problems are occurring in regions closely linked to Trkiye:

For Trkiye, located in a region surrounded by multidimensional and difficult challenges, engaging in regional and global issues is not a choice but an obligation and a historical responsibility. At this point, I must clearly state that Trkiyes' greatest asset in these events is undoubtedly his strong leadership. The unique political and diplomatic model led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan not only protects and advances the rights and interests of Trkiyes, but also offers humanity a solution for a more just world.

The crisis of conscience

Referring to the events in Gaza, Sobac said: “We are facing a crisis more devastating and destructive than any we have known. This crisis is a crisis of conscience. The most concrete example is the genocide in Gaza. Reflecting on the painful reality of more than a year of genocide, Sobac continues:

Those observing from afar must recognize that the victims of the genocide are not just numbers. The lives extinguished by bullets, shrapnel or toxic gas from phosphorus bombs are the lives of real people! They are ordinary people struggling for a simple life under the same sky as the rest of us, sharing the same hopes and dreams. They are looking for safe places to live, daily meals for their families and a better future for their children. These are real people, not just numbers. Yet, by ignoring their true suffering and basic human demands, Western nations have failed the test of Gaza, abandoning the values ​​they claim to uphold and sidelining humanity itself.

Media organizations that have become part of the genocide industry have sold their souls and consciences by silently or even supporting the genocide. However, as in any humanitarian crisis, Trkiye has taken responsibility for fighting oppression in Gaza. President Erdoan, on every platform, raises his voice as the spokesperson for justice, exposing to the world the bloodstained faces of the oppressors.

As long as it exists, Trkiyes TRT will document every moment of the genocide

Sobac said that TRT, under the leadership of President Erdoan, strives to implement a broadcasting vision centered on truth and justice:

Since the beginning of the genocide, we have acted with all our abilities to be the voice of Gaza, transmitting the events to billions of people in their native language. In doing so, we have faced harassment, attacks and obstacles from genocidal Israel, which knows no moral or human boundaries.

The media became partners in the genocide

Sobac stressed the importance of amplifying the cries that are rising from every corner of Gaza to the world, saying:

We must place the neglected stories of the oppressed Palestinian people at the very center of the frame. This is our obligation to Rim, kissed on the forehead by her grandfather as she was buried; in Hind, who was hit by hundreds of bullets while waiting for help in a vehicle for days; to Palestinian parents forced to carry the bodies of their beloved children in bags; and to our oppressed brothers and sisters in Gaza. As long as Trkiyes TRT exists, every moment of the genocide they are trying to make invisible will be documented, and the cries of the Palestinian people, whose worthy resistance has become a source of inspiration for all the oppressed around the world, will continue to be proclaimed with deafening clarity. Because we believe that lies are doomed to perish. As TRT, while demonstrating our determination to defend the dignity of the media, we draw inspiration and courage from your unwavering position, Mr. President, with which you have never compromised, concluded Sobac.

TRT's global event bringing together world leaders, the TRT World Forum, will take place on 29:30 2024 at the Istanbul Congress Center under the theme A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations.

As one of the largest forums in the global media industry, the TRT World Forum has brought together thousands of guests and 767 speakers from numerous countries since its inception in 2017. This year, nearly 150 speakers from over 30 countries will participate.

As in previous years, President Erdoan, who has delivered the opening address at every TRT Global Forum since 2017, will be joined by policymakers, business leaders, academics, journalists and thought leaders from Trkiye and from abroad. Discussion Topics at TRT World

Forum 2024 will include the Middle East and Gaza, Trkiye, Africa, Russia-Ukraine, politics and diplomacy, geopolitics, war and security, climate and energy, technology, media and broadcasting, international law and economics.