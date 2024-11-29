Politics
Director General of TRT Sobac: TRT carries the cry of Gaza to the world
Under the theme A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations, the 8th Annual TRT Global Forum 2024, a leading global event organized by TRT, continues to influence the global agenda. During the opening session, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobac said: “We are facing a crisis more devastating and destructive than any we have experienced. This crisis is a crisis of conscience. The most concrete example is the genocide in Gaza.
TRT World Forum 2024, one of the largest and most high-profile events in the global media industry, continues with the participation of almost 150 speakers from more than 30 countries and more than 1,500 participants from various regions. Hosted by TRT General Director Mehmet Zahid Sobac, the opening session of the Forum was attended by eminent personalities, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Head of Presidency Communications Fahrettin Altun, former Croatian President Ivo Josipovi, Lebanese Minister of Information Ziad Makary, former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskait and many distinguished guests from the political and media world.
Strong leadership in Trkiyes: a glimmer of hope for the oppressed
The TRT Director General highlighted the growing number of people affected by global crises and said the foundations of the international system are deeply shaken by these developments. He pointed out that many of the current global problems are occurring in regions closely linked to Trkiye:
For Trkiye, located in a region surrounded by multidimensional and difficult challenges, engaging in regional and global issues is not a choice but an obligation and a historical responsibility. At this point, I must clearly state that Trkiyes' greatest asset in these events is undoubtedly his strong leadership. The unique political and diplomatic model led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan not only protects and advances the rights and interests of Trkiyes, but also offers humanity a solution for a more just world.
The crisis of conscience
Referring to the events in Gaza, Sobac said: “We are facing a crisis more devastating and destructive than any we have known. This crisis is a crisis of conscience. The most concrete example is the genocide in Gaza. Reflecting on the painful reality of more than a year of genocide, Sobac continues:
Those observing from afar must recognize that the victims of the genocide are not just numbers. The lives extinguished by bullets, shrapnel or toxic gas from phosphorus bombs are the lives of real people! They are ordinary people struggling for a simple life under the same sky as the rest of us, sharing the same hopes and dreams. They are looking for safe places to live, daily meals for their families and a better future for their children. These are real people, not just numbers. Yet, by ignoring their true suffering and basic human demands, Western nations have failed the test of Gaza, abandoning the values they claim to uphold and sidelining humanity itself.
Media organizations that have become part of the genocide industry have sold their souls and consciences by silently or even supporting the genocide. However, as in any humanitarian crisis, Trkiye has taken responsibility for fighting oppression in Gaza. President Erdoan, on every platform, raises his voice as the spokesperson for justice, exposing to the world the bloodstained faces of the oppressors.
As long as it exists, Trkiyes TRT will document every moment of the genocide
Sobac said that TRT, under the leadership of President Erdoan, strives to implement a broadcasting vision centered on truth and justice:
Since the beginning of the genocide, we have acted with all our abilities to be the voice of Gaza, transmitting the events to billions of people in their native language. In doing so, we have faced harassment, attacks and obstacles from genocidal Israel, which knows no moral or human boundaries.
The media became partners in the genocide
Sobac stressed the importance of amplifying the cries that are rising from every corner of Gaza to the world, saying:
We must place the neglected stories of the oppressed Palestinian people at the very center of the frame. This is our obligation to Rim, kissed on the forehead by her grandfather as she was buried; in Hind, who was hit by hundreds of bullets while waiting for help in a vehicle for days; to Palestinian parents forced to carry the bodies of their beloved children in bags; and to our oppressed brothers and sisters in Gaza. As long as Trkiyes TRT exists, every moment of the genocide they are trying to make invisible will be documented, and the cries of the Palestinian people, whose worthy resistance has become a source of inspiration for all the oppressed around the world, will continue to be proclaimed with deafening clarity. Because we believe that lies are doomed to perish. As TRT, while demonstrating our determination to defend the dignity of the media, we draw inspiration and courage from your unwavering position, Mr. President, with which you have never compromised, concluded Sobac.
TRT's global event bringing together world leaders, the TRT World Forum, will take place on 29:30 2024 at the Istanbul Congress Center under the theme A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations.
As one of the largest forums in the global media industry, the TRT World Forum has brought together thousands of guests and 767 speakers from numerous countries since its inception in 2017. This year, nearly 150 speakers from over 30 countries will participate.
As in previous years, President Erdoan, who has delivered the opening address at every TRT Global Forum since 2017, will be joined by policymakers, business leaders, academics, journalists and thought leaders from Trkiye and from abroad. Discussion Topics at TRT World
Forum 2024 will include the Middle East and Gaza, Trkiye, Africa, Russia-Ukraine, politics and diplomacy, geopolitics, war and security, climate and energy, technology, media and broadcasting, international law and economics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/director-general-of-trt-sobaci-trt-is-bringing-gazas-cry-to-the-world-203131
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Musk joins Trump and his family for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago
- Rachel Reeves delays multi-year UK spending review until June
- Why are people still dying needlessly from AIDS? Politics, not science, is to blame
- Opposition leader urges UN to take note of 'brutal' crackdown on Imran Khan's party workers
- Senior Chinese military official questioned
- This is an observer's rebuttal to Jokowi's strong influence in the regional elections.
- NJ Football Scores: State Playoff Championship Scoreboard
- Director General of TRT Sobac: TRT carries the cry of Gaza to the world
- British ex-soldier who escaped from prison is guilty of espionage in Iran BBC News
- PM Modi targets opposition, accuses them of spreading lies and conspiring for power
- Highlights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: The meeting is postponed as the wait for confirmation about the venues continues
- Are Trump's tariff threats just a negotiating tactic? Analysts debate