This is an observer's rebuttal to Jokowi's strong influence in the regional elections.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Support from the former president Joko Widodo A number of parties are said to have significantly increased the vote share of candidate pairs in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. Is this true?

Indonesian policy settings director Adi Prayitno said he disagreed with this analysis. He explained that President Prabowo Subianto's support for the cadre candidates of Gerindra, the party he leads, had more influence on the results of the regional elections.

“Please check the regional elections where there are cadre candidates from Gerindra. “Most of them win,” he said during his office visit RepublicFriday (11/29/2024). According to him, the effectiveness of Prabowo's support could even reverse the results of the survey before the regional elections.

He gave an example of what happened during the Banten regional elections. Referring to a survey by the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) from July 27 to August 4, 2024, Cagub Airin Rachmi is far ahead with 77 percent compared to his opponent Andra Soni who only got 12, 7 percent. “It is no longer the earth and the sky, but the sky and the bottom of the well,” joked professor of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences at UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta.

However, as Andra Soni was a Gerindra cadre, Prabowo's support was absolute and ultimately overturned the investigation results. The political survey institute Charta Politika Indonesia and Kedai Kopi published that pair 02 each received a gain of 57.52 percent, and pair 01 a gain of 42.48 percent with data entering 99, 99 percent.

A similar phenomenon occurred during the North Sulawesi (Sulut) gubernatorial elections. Candidate Yulius Selvanus, who is a Gerindra executive, and his partner, Victor Mailangkay, received 36.48 percent of the vote according to Charta Politika's quick count, the highest among the three pairs of candidates. In fact, before the regional elections, Yulius Selvanus was predicted to obtain only 4.2 percent electability.

In West Java, which is the province with the highest Permanent Voter List (DPT), gubernatorial candidates (cagub) Dedy Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan are far ahead. The Political Indicators Survey Institute places Kang Dedy, who is a Gerindra Party cadre, at around 61.01 percent. The PDIP-promoted candidate pair Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapraja received only 9.86 percent of the votes based on the quick count results.

This phenomenon is also visible in Central Java, which has long been identified as a bullpen. The Gerindra Party cadres are once again victorious. Candidate Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen has an overwhelming lead over the candidate pair Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi. Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) quick count results for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election indicate that Luthfi-Taj Yasin was in the lead with 59.09. Luthfi is a Gerindra party cadre. “It could be a different story if Ahmad Luthfi was not a Gerindra executive,” Adi Prayitno said.

In North Sumatra (North Sumatra), Gerindra cadres were also successful. North Sumatra is the province outside Java with the highest number of votes. Bobby Nasution-Surya was ahead by winning 62.79 percent of the votes based on the quick count of the indicator. Bobby is a Gerindra Party cadre who previously came from PDIP when he ran in Medan Pilwalkot 2020. Meanwhile, PDIP-promoted candidate duo Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Sagala had to score 37, 21 percent of the vote.

The Gerindra Party-backed gubernatorial candidate also won a landslide victory in South Sulawesi (Sulsel) province. The Andi S Sulaiman-Fatmawati R candidate pair secured 76.10 percent according to the quick count of the indicator. Meanwhile, PDIP-backed candidate pair Ramdhan Pomanto-Azhar Arsyad only received 23.90 percent of the vote.

In NTB, the pair of Gerindra Party-promoted candidates Lalu Muhamad Iqbal-Indah Dhamayanti Putri also excelled in the quick count of KedaiKopi by securing 41.87 percent of the votes. This candidate duo defeated the strong candidate duo Zulkieflimansyah-Moh Suhaili Fadil Tohir who received 30.45 percent of the votes.

Gerindra Party cadres also won a number of gubernatorial elections, such as in Aceh and West Sumatra, where they were paired with PKS. According to Republika records in a number of other provinces, Gerindra cadres were very successful.

Meanwhile, at the municipal elections level, Gerindra also broke the dominance of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) in Depok City, according to a quick count. A quick count by Indonesian Political Indicators and Voxpol found number 2 candidate pair Supian Suri-Chandra Rahmansyah ahead of Imam Budi Hartono-Ririn Farabi Arafiq. Supian Suri signed up as a Gerindra cadre last May and received Prabowo's blessing to run for Depok.

According to Adi Prasetyo, Jokowi's insignificant influence was also reflected in the DKI regional elections. The Ridwan Kamil-Suswono couple, who openly received support from Joko Widodo, have so far lost their vote share compared to the Pramono Anung-Rano Karno couple in various quick counts.

“This is because Prabowo does not fully support RK-Suswono, who is not a Gerindra cadre,” he said. “So one could say that Jokowi is no longer relevant,” he added.

Jokowi claims to have been called by the regional head…

Loading…