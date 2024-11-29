Opposition leader urges UN to take note of 'brutal' crackdown on Imran Khan's party workers





ANI | Updated: November 29, 2024 at 3:55 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]November 29 (ANI): Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party President Mahmood Khan Achakzai has urged the United Nations and human rights organizations to take note of the authorities' 'brutal' treatment of Pakistani Tehreek workers -e-Insaf (PTI) during their demonstration in Islamabad. , Dawn reported. Addressing a press conference, Achakzai claimed that a large number of PTI workers and supporters were killed and hundreds more injured due to state violence. He accused the government of withholding information about victims resulting from actions taken by police and security forces. against protesters who arrived in Islamabad despite roadblocks at the call of PTI founder Imran Khan, Dawn report said. Achakzai, who also heads the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaian Pakistan, rejected the government's allegations of violence by PTI supporters. He called for an independent investigation into the excessive use of power and demanded accountability. The PkMAP leader demanded that FIRs be filed against the government's action and that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with the Interior Minister and IGP, be named as they were allegedly behind the brutal violence against peaceful demonstrators. He called the prosecution of Imran Khan “politically motivated”. Calling for the release of the PTI founder, he said, “The prosecution of Imran Khan is politically motivated, and therefore, he and all other political prisoners should be immediately released,” Dawn reported. During the press conference, Achakzai also spoke about the representative status and role of the Balochistan Assembly which passed a resolution against Imran Khan's party. He stressed that restrictions on political parties have not ended politics in the past and will not do so today.

Speaking on the elections held on February 8, he said the truth about the polls is well known and one seat was allegedly sold for 700 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR). Mahmood Khan Achakzai criticized institutions for using all their power against political activists. However, they were unable to take substantial action against criminals and armed gangs who had killed innocent people in Rahrah Sham, Duki, Musakhail and Khurram districts. He also criticized the 26th Amendment and highlighted the role of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) in its passage. He added that the constitutional framework that everyone had agreed on was now distorted. Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Khan's party termed the action of Pakistani forces against PTI protesters as a “massacre”. Imran Khan's party claimed that government security forces attacked peaceful protesters in Islamabad during their rally. In an article on by the establishment and the illegal PMLN government. The nation is drowning in blood. “”Today, armed security forces launched a violent attack on peaceful PTI protesters in Islamabad, firing live ammunition with the intention of killing as many people as possible. Snipers were also used to assassinate many civilians. With countless dead and injured, the threat to kill from the Minister of the Interior, then the declaration of “victory” over the massacred innocents are sufficient proof of the regime's inhumanity,” he added. PTI added: “The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a strong stand against this brutal repression” PTI protests, demanding the release of his. leader Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, leading to the death of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, Dawn reported. The PTI protests were met with intense tear gas when they reached the D-. Chowk in Islamabad, following which a clash broke out between protesters and security forces (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-opposition-leader-urges-un-to-take-notice-of-brutal-crackdown-against-imran-khans-party-workers20241129155528/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos