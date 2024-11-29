Musk joins Trump and his family for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago





Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down at the family table for Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago, joining President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron, 18, in the latest indicator of the Trump's growing connection with the world's richest man.

Musk sat right next to Trump in a video posted by Michael Solakiewicz, which shows the two men enjoying a classic campaign rally, the YMCA.

Trump tapped his hand on the table and gave Musk a friendly pat on the shoulder, and Musk pumped both fists in the air. Musk, who owns the social media platform X, wore a black blazer and a t-shirt with an X printed on it. Trump smiled, turning to Barron and Melania, while other diners took photos and applauded.

Musk reposted another TikTok of himself at the Thanksgiving celebration chatting with Trump ally Sylvester Stallone as the president-elect greeted people at a nearby table.

I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just rewatched Demolition Man and how he predicted the crazy, woke future 30 years ago!, Musk posted on X.

In the new Trump administration, Musk was chosen to lead the new Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE, alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The particular choice of Musk, who runs companies benefiting from lucrative government contracts, immediately raised questions about possible conflicts of interest.

During the presidential transition, Musk spent a lot of time at Trump's club in Florida, something even Trump joked about at a gala earlier this month.

He loves this place. I can't get him out of here. He just loves it here, Trump said at the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago. Musk was seated at a table directly to the right of the podium.

Musk was present when several world leaders called Trump, and he weighed in on personnel decisions, with the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla even making his preference for certain roles clear.

Musk was with Trump at Mar-a-Lago when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called to congratulate the president-elect the day after the election, according to a source briefed on the call. Trump called on speakerphone and Zelensky thanked Musk for his help in ensuring communications with Ukraine via the billionaires' internet service Starlink.

Musk isn't the only social media owner spending face-to-face time with Trump. Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg was at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, CNN previously reported.

But Musk has acquired an almost family position. The day after the election, Musk was seen in a Trump family photo at Mar-a-Lago posted by Trump's granddaughter Kai. Posting another photo with Musk, Kai said he had achieved uncle status.

Trump also spent time in Elon Musk territory, attending the test launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket in Texas last week.

CNN's Hadas Gold and Kaitlan Collins contributed reporting.

