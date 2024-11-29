Odisha: PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhubaneshwar





After addressing party workers in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. The visuals showed huge crowds of people waiting on the roads to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi greeted his supporters, who stood to greet him.

Earlier today, PM Modiduring his rally, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, he said those who consider power as their “birthright” have failed to hold power at the Center in the last decade. Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of “misleading” the country's citizens and said that out of anger, the party was “plotting” against the country.

He urged party members to keep an eye on such situations and sensitize people to expose their lies. PM Modi said, “I have seen different colors of politics while working as CM and PM. This is very natural in politics. There may be different opinions on any decision. Political parties also continue to organize movements to convey their message to the public. They also express their opinions while remaining within the limits of democracy and the Constitution. For some time now you must all have felt a great change in the spirit of the world. The Constitution of India is crushed; all the norms of democracy are rejected. Those who consider power as a birthright have not had power at the Center in the last decade. Today they are angry with the people of the land for blessing someone else. from day one.” “This situation has filled them with such anger that they are busy plotting against the country. These people began to vent their anger on the public. They started misleading people to take the country in the wrong direction. Their store of lies and rumors has been around for 50 to 60 years. Now they have intensified this campaign. In such a situation, for the awakened citizens, for the BJP workers, for those who love the country and respect the Constitution, the actions, intentions and deeds of these people become a big challenge. This is why I would like to tell all our compatriots that we must remain vigilant at all times and continue to raise awareness. We must expose every lie,” he added. Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend the All-India Conference of Directors General/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 which begins in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, from November 30. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day conference, which will be held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on essential elements of national security, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, security coastal, new criminal laws and narcotics. among others. The Presidential Police Medal for Distinguished Service will also be awarded at the conference. The conference will provide an interactive platform for police professionals and security administrators of the country to freely discuss and debate various issues related to national security, as well as various operational, infrastructural and social issues facing the police in India. Its deliberations will include formulating and sharing professional practices and processes to address challenges related to crime control and public order management, apart from threats to internal security. The conference will be attended by, among others, the Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, National Security Advisor, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and the heads of central police organizations.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/odisha-pm-modi-holds-roadshow-in-bhubaneshwar/articleshow/115813255.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos