Kneecap: British government acted illegally by refusing funding to Irish rap trio | Music
Irish rap trio Kneecap have won their case against new Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch after she blocked an arts grant to the group citing anti-British policies.
They took Badenoch, then business secretary, to court this summer and at a hearing at the High Court in Belfast the new government said the withholding of $14,250 in funding was unlawful, agreeing to release the money and pay Kneecaps fees.
Core member DJ Prva, whose real name is JJ Dochartaigh, appeared in court wearing his tricolor balaclava and arrived in a fake police Land Rover flying a Palestinian and Irish flag.
Much to the delight of spectators in court, Justice Scoffield said he was happy to hear that a settlement had taken place, wishing all parties well with a happy message. Good luck to youIrish language for thanks.
DJ Prva told reporters outside that the matter was never about money but rather about equal speech for all parties in Northern Ireland, as guaranteed by the Good Friday Agreement .
The trio are known for images and lyrics that use and subvert republican tropes, including the 2019 hit Get Your Brits Out, a play on the British IRA mantra, and have previously portrayed the Prime Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, on a rocket. The group takes its name from the Troubles-era paramilitary tactic of targeting knees in so-called punishment attacks.
Today we will send the entire amount awarded to two organizations in Belfast who will work with both communities to create a better future for our young people, he said, naming Glr na Mna, which promotes activities and Irish language culture, and R-City. Belfast, which provides personal and social development for young people.
In a statement, the group attacked the Conservative government of the day, expressing the cross-community belief that London is ignoring the needs of the working classes on both sides of Northern Ireland: they don't like it when we oppose to British rule, that we do not believe that England serves anyone. in Ireland and the working classes on both sides of the community deserve better; deserve funding, deserve appropriate mental health services, deserve to celebrate music and art, and deserve the freedom to express our culture.
They didn't like the fact that we were totally opposed to everything they stood for, embodied right now by their weaponization for genocide in Gaza. What they did was a fascist type action, an attempt to block art that did not align with their views after an independent body had made a decision. Their own courts have now ruled in favor of the Kneecaps, as we knew they would. They tried to silence us and they failed, the group added.
Britain's Department of Trade and Business said it would no longer contest the case and recognized the original decision was unlawful and procedurally unfair.
In 2023, the Belfast band applied for a grant from the Music Export Growth Scheme, a government-backed independent arts initiative which funds the promotion of artists overseas. The British phonographic industry approved the request.
In June it emerged that the Department for Business and Commerce and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport were overseeing the project and that the business secretary, Badenoch, had canceled the funding. A government spokesperson said it did not want to give taxpayers' money to opponents of the UK itself.
Kneecaps' lawyer, Darragh Mackin, said: Kneecap continues to lead by example by practicing what it preaches. Not only do they sing rights (rights), but today they have shown that they will even hold the British government itself to account to protect them.
The group closed its statement by advocating for a free Palestine. On December 13, Kneecap will perform at Gig for Gaza at the O2 Academy Brixton in London alongside Paul Weller, Primal Scream, Paloma Faith and Liam Bailey.
