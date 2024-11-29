“Consenting to oppression is oppression”: Erdogan’s message of solidarity with Gaza





On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Trkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his unwavering support for Palestine. In a post on Friday, he said: “We are ready to do our part, not just our hands but our whole bodies, to end the genocide in Gaza and pave the way for lasting peace. » He further added that Trkiye had raised his voice against the atrocities in Gaza since day one. Commenting on the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, scarred by the Israeli war, he said: “When we see children queuing for hours in the rain and mud, barefoot, for a bowl of soup, our hearts are broken. He who has a heart instead of a stone in his body can- should we remain silent in the face of such a tragedy? Further reiterating his solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, President Erdogan expressed his deep sense of connection with the oppressed while castigating Israel's allies for their support of the ongoing war in Tel Aviv in the Gaza Strip. “The pain of the oppressed peoples of Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon is the pain of all of us; and it should be. Consent to oppression is oppression. He who stands with the oppressor also participates to his oppression.” he said. While commenting on Trkiye's magnanimous past, he expressed his nation's impartiality alongside the oppressed. “We are a nation that has historically opened its doors to anyone who has been subjected to oppression, whether Jewish or Christian. In our mental world, neither the identity of the oppressed nor the creed of the oppressor are not taken into account. Referring to Israel's brutal war against Gaza, the Turkish president hoped for an end to what he called pure madness. “We wish and hope that this state of madness that turned our region into a sea of ​​blood for exactly 420 days will finally end.” While commenting on the importance of the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against the Israeli prime minister, he said the actions of the UN's highest court are important to end the bloodshed. “Before the winter conditions become more severe, before more innocent blood is shed, before more mothers and fathers mourn their children, before more children are orphaned, and before trust in international institutions be further shaken,” he declared, concluding his message, hoping that there would be no more bloodshed in Gaza. The president also reiterated the need for an urgent and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. “In short, a lasting ceasefire should be established in Gaza as soon as possible before humanity, with its institutions and values, loses even more altitude. Trkiye has stood for this since day one and is in the same position today.”

