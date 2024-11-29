MEA on Rahul Gandhi's memory loss against Joe Biden, PM Modi: Unfortunate | Latest news India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reacted to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's comments on outgoing US President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities. US President Joe Biden and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (Case)

Gandhi, during an election rally in Maharashtra on November 16, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be suffering from “memory loss” as the “former president” of the United States, apparently referring to Biden, the outgoing president of the United States. of America.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that reports of such remarks are unfortunate and are not in line with the warm and friendly relations with the United States.

“India shares a multifaceted partnership with the United States, and this partnership has been built over years of perseverance, solidarity, mutual respect and commitment from both sides. We view these reports as regrettable remarks, and they are not in line with the warm words and friendly ties with the United States and do not represent the position of the Indian government,” Jaiswal said.

Letter from doctors

Last week, a group of doctors had demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi for his comments related to Joe Biden.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, former Congress leader and mother of Rahul Gandhi, National Physicians Organization Bharat (NMO-Bharat) All India President CB Tripathi said Rahul Gandhi's comments suggest a lack sensitivity and perpetuate harmful stereotypes about aging and cognitive health. “

Doctors said such remarks are also unbecoming of an opposition leader and suggest a lack of understanding and sensitivity.

They added that such statements risk perpetuating misinformation and potentially shaping public perceptions in ways that could negatively impact the understanding and treatment of actual patients.