Imran Khan returns to the big screen after 10 years with Bhumi Pednekar's romantic comedy India TV





Image Source: X Imran Khan returns to cinema with Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been away from the big screen since 2015. However, there are reports that he will now return with a new Netflix project. This film will be a romantic comedy directed by Danish director Aslam. The Dane also directed Imran's film 'Break Ke Baad'. At the same time, discussions have also intensified about the actress who will be seen in this Netflix project opposite Imran Khan.

Bhumi will be seen opposite Imran Khan

Actress Bhumi Pednekar would be seen alongside Imran Khan in this much-awaited film. However, the actress is yet to sign the contract. If she is a part of the film, it will be her third collaboration with Netflix India after 'Bhakshak' and the upcoming 'The Royals'.

Filming will begin in March 2025

The film's script is currently in its final stages, and the draft is expected to be completed next month. Pre-production will begin soon after and the team plans to start shooting in March 2025. Imran's fans are eagerly waiting for his return to the screen.

For those who don't know, Imran was first signed on to star in a spy thriller series for Disney+ Hotstar directed by Abbas Tyrewala, but the project was canceled due to the merger between Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Company. Now, this Netflix film marks Imran's official comeback.

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Talking about Bhumi Pednekar, she will soon be seen in the crime thriller 'Daldal' on Amazon Prime Video. In which she will play the role of a police officer investigating heinous murders. Apart from this, she will also be a part of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2' with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in the Netflix series “The Royals”. Bhumi also has 'Mere Biwi Ki Husband' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet, however, the release of the film is delayed.

