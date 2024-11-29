Donald Trump has been secretly communicating with his 'man crush' Jamie Dimon for months about the White House agenda: sources





JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has communicated with Donald Trump in recent months through secret channels, helping the president-elect craft a policy agenda before and since his decisive White House victory, The Post has learned.

The 68-year-old Wall Street titan — who, like Trump, 78, grew up in Queens, New York — served as a “sounding board” for the new commander in chief’s economic manifesto, according to four sources. said a person close to the Trump transition team.

Dimon had a direct path to Trump's leadership team — even as he flirted with the idea of ​​joining a potential Kamala Harris administration. Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Republican Party insider said the president-elect's inner circle had a series of “no-holds-barred conversations” with Dimon — who at the time was rumored to be considering a government position himself.

“They have been talking regularly for months,” said another Republican source briefed on the situation.

Three of the sources close to Trump said the secret channel focused on plans to cut government spending, banking regulations, taxes and trade.

A company insider added that Trump's top aides arranged the calls, which continued after the election, to create some daylight between the two men and prevent details of the exchanges from leaking.

A spokesperson for Trump's transition team declined to comment. A JPMorgan spokesperson also declined to comment.

The quietly warm relationship between Trump and Dimon has thrived despite the banker's enigmatic, low-key tendencies when it comes to politics. Trump had floated Dimon's name as a possible choice for Treasury secretary in June and later claimed he had secured his support in the White House — despite the absence of any public statement from Dimon to that effect.

Trump and Dimon also continued to talk despite bouts of tension, including on November 14 when the president-elect said on Truth Social that Dimon “would not be invited” to join his cabinet. The banker immediately retorts: “I haven't had a boss for 25 years and I'm not ready to start.

Trump is known to be a longtime admirer of the JPMorgan CEO, whom one source familiar with the matter likened to “a man crush.” Getty Images

The JPMorgan CEO, a registered Democrat who refused to support either candidate in the race for the White House, reportedly even toyed with the idea of ​​joining a Kamala Harris administration, but then decided against it. banned from leaving the Wall Street giant when its poll results fell. Previously reported post.

On November 22, The Post reported that Trump was also consulting with Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, a major Democratic donor, on policy matters.

Nonetheless, the former “Apprentice” star's admiration for Dimon, who has run JPMorgan Chase for nearly two decades and whose net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $2.6 billion, was described by a source like “a crush on a man”.

Another person close to the president-elect said Trump “greatly appreciated” that Dimon, an avid reader of the New York Post, told CNBC in January that the eventual election winner was “kind of right” to criticize the illegal immigration and low defense spending in America's NATO allies.

At a recent conference in Peru, Dimon said Trump's tariff threats could help bring the United States' trading partners to the table if used “wisely.” Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dimon's comments angered leftists within the Biden administration, who then blacklisted Dimon at the White House in a fit of anger, as The Post exclusively reported.

Two weeks ago, the JPMorgan boss said Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Uncle Sam's major trading partners would “bring people to the table” if it was “done judiciously.”

Dimon, a vocal critic of current U.S. banking rules, recently denounced the “onslaught” of bureaucracy authored by Democratic-backed regulators, launching a profanity-laced tirade over a list of his most hated pieces of legislation during a recent conference in New York. York,

It's time to fight back. I’ve had enough with this story,” Dimon told the stunned audience.

The JPMorgan boss pointed to regulations aimed at keeping banks resilient to financial storms by requiring them to hold more capital on their balance sheets. The proposal, known as Basel III, would see major lenders increase this emergency cushion by 9%.

Trump, seen here with first lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2018, has been holed up at his private club since Nov. 5 to appoint top officials to join his new administration. P.A.

“Things are becoming unfair and unjust, and they’re hurting businesses. Many of these rules hurt lower-paid individuals, Dimon said Oct. 28.

Dimon, who cut a $34.5 million salary last year, urged the US government in his annual letter to shareholders last May to provide “effective policymaking”, warning that “the dream of 'A politician is a businessman's nightmare.'

Mike Mayo, an analyst at Wells Fargo, said Trump's second term as president would represent “the biggest inflection point for banking regulation in three decades.”

“This is Jamie’s vindication,” Mayo told the Post. “It looks at all the bureaucracy and red tape and says enough about the regulatory theater. It's like banking with one hand tied behind your back. »

Scott Bessent was the top funder ultimately appointed by Trump to lead the Treasury Department after a bitter “knife battle” with Howard Lutnick, one of his main rivals for the job who ended up becoming Commerce secretary. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mayo added that Trump's ability to tackle tough banking rules “should mean borrowers would get better rates on their loans and better services for customers.”

The top analyst said: “It would be foolhardy for any administration not to listen to Jamie Dimon. Everyone should at least check it out for ideas.

Revelations that Trump sought advice from a “kitchen cabinet” of Wall Street bigwigs come after the nomination of stalwart loyalist and hedge fund mogul Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary.

He settled into his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach to build his team for his new administration.

Trump's decision to seek informal advice from titans of American finance, who are not part of his MAGA inner circle, could further reassure investors ahead of his second term in the White House which begins on January 20.

