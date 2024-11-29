Govt calls Rahul Gandhi's 'memory loss' remark comparing PM Modi, Joe Biden unfortunate





The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday condemned remarks on Prime Minister Modi's memory made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and termed them “unfortunate”. During a speech in Maharashtra a few days ago, Rahul Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Modi was losing his memory and compared it to that of US President Joe Biden. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's November 16 remarks and said it was not in line with the friendly ties shared between India and the United States. He said the two countries enjoyed a “multifaceted partnership” built on years of perseverance and mutual respect. “India shares a multifaceted relationship with the United States, and this partnership has been built over years of perseverance, solidarity, mutual respect and commitment from both sides. We view such remarks as unfortunate and they are not in line with the warm and friendly ties with the United States and do not represent the position of the Government of India,” the government said. Rahul Gandhi made the remarks against the Prime Minister on November 16, while addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati. The Congress leader had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was starting to show signs of memory loss, comparing him to Joe Biden, who frequently makes headlines for his verbal gaffes and missteps. #WATCH | Amravati, Maharashtra: Congress and Lok Sabha LoP MP Rahul Gandhi said, “My sister was telling me that she had heard Modi ji's speech. And in this speech, whatever we say, Modi ji is saying the same thing these days. know, maybe he lost his memory. pic.twitter.com/bsF0wQ0KpO

ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024 The Raebareli MP recalled an incident in which Biden, 81, mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin at an event. He claimed that Modi, 74, had said in his speeches that the Congress was attacking the Constitution. “For the past year, I have been saying that the BJP is attacking the Constitution in my speeches. But Prime Minister Modi is saying that the Congress is attacking the Constitution. He has learned that people are angry, and now he is saying that I am attacking the Constitution. Constitution,” he said. Notably, the Congress has consistently maintained over the past few months that the Modi government at the Center is trying to undermine the Constitution through its policies, while the government has denied these claims as purely imaginary. Published on: November 29, 2024

