What is Churchill at War about and who plays the British Prime Minister in the Netflix documentary series starring Boris Johnson?





WINSTON Churchill is one of the most talked about and famous prime ministers in British history. A new Netflix documentary series called Churchill at War will delve into the Prime Minister's life and even include interviews with Boris Johnson. 3 Winston Churchill led the United Kingdom during World War II Credit: Getty Images 3 Boris will appear in the Netflix series Credit: Getty Images A historical lesson Churchill at War is a Netflix documentary series that will examine the Prime Minister's leadership during World War II. The series will feature interviews with historical experts and will even include voice clips and speeches delivered by Churchill. Churchill took power in 1940, after fellow Conservative Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's foreign policy of appeasement failed to prevent Adolf Hitler from starting war in Europe. Winston remained Prime Minister until the end of the war in 1945, where he was replaced by the Labor government of Clement Atlee who introduced the NHS and welfare state. Churchill returned to power in 1951 and remained Prime Minister of the United Kingdom until 1955. Famous cast Churchill at War will feature dramatized depictions of some of the most pivotal moments in the former Prime Minister's career. Christian McKay, theater actor known for his portrayal of Orson Welles, will play the famous politician and he will appear opposite big stars. Joseph Stalin, the leader of the USSR who had frosty relations with the British Prime Minister, will be played by Martin Kluge. Langley Kirkwood will play President Franklin Roosevelt, the American president who decided to involve his country in World War II to fight fascism. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also be interviewed as part of the series, as the ex-Conservative leader has openly expressed his admiration for Churchill in the past. 3 Churchill had two terms as Prime Minister Credit: Alarms Netflix debut Churchill at War will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix. Ahead of the series' release, the streaming platform said: This captivating 4-part docuseries examines Winston Churchill's pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era. “Brought to life in his own words, the series explores Churchill’s war strategy and the legacy that stems from it.” Churchill at War will be available from December 4, 2024.

