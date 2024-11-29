Retailers Tell Consumers Trump Tariffs Are Reason to Buy Now





Some retailers are using President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs to entice consumers to shop now, suggesting that if import duties take effect next year, a range of products could cost consumers significantly more. Americans.

This is another sales tactic that some companies are implementing, in addition to traditional Black Friday discounts, to encourage consumers to spend as much as possible before the holiday.

On Monday, Trump pledged to add 25% tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% levy on Chinese goods, in an effort to combat immigration smuggling and illicit drugs entering the United States. Building on the previous campaign, he promises to impose a base 10% tariff on all U.S. imports, and a 60% tariff on goods shipped from China, once he takes office.

While prices for a variety of products, from shoes to vacuum cleaners, could actually rise if Trump moves forward with his tariff proposals, some retail experts say retailers could seek to exploit the universal fear of people to miss out on a limited time offer. or experience. But the tactic could also offend some buyers, experts warn.

“It's a double-edged sword. I think it might get people to buy things, but it might also divide consumers if they think everyone is going to raise their prices,” said Neil Saunders, director general and retail analyst at GlobalData. “The other problem is that it’s also a bit political, so some retailers would like to avoid that.”

While Trump has said he plans to move forward with the tariffs, some economists have pointed out that the next administration may simply use the duties as a bargaining chip, which could allow the White House to conclude new trade agreements, for example. Although the tariffs are far from certain, a number of companies have explicitly stated that the levies launched by Trump will inevitably force them to raise prices for consumers.

“Lock our current prices”

For example, filtered showerhead maker Jolie recently said it would have passed on some of the anticipated costs of the tariffs to consumers. In a recent email to customers, the company said tariffs on products made outside the United States “would mean we would have to increase our prices.”

“If you're considering purchasing a Jolie, now is a great time to lock in our current prices,” the company added. Currently, a shower head with filter subscription costs $148. The company announced a new “potential” price of $178.

Corie Barry, CEO of consumer electronics retailer Best Buy, also said during its latest earnings conference call that the products it sells could become more expensive because of Trump's proposed tariffs.

Any additional costs on U.S. imports from the three countries “will be shared by our customers,” Barry told investors Nov. 26, noting that “there is very little that can be done.” [the] consumer electronics space that is not imported.

“Before price” sales

And on Facebook, a Dallas, Texas-based furniture store called Finally Home Furnishings announced a “pre-price sale” that would run through January, earlier this month.

“Get a deal while you can,” the retailer said.

Finally, Home Furnishings did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment, nor did it indicate the extent to which it expects to have to increase its prices if new tariffs take effect.

Etsy seller Buzzy Park, which sells handmade bamboo picture frames, also announced a “pre-price” sale on its entire inventory, starting this month and until new Prices come into effect. “Hurry up and buy them at their current prices,” Park wrote in a social media post.

While prices for a variety of products, from shoes to vacuum cleaners, could actually rise, some marketing and retail experts say even sellers who don't expect to face additional costs could use potential customs duties as an excuse to charge customers more.

“If consumers panic about things getting more expensive, they're playing into the hands of businesses across the country who are using that as an excuse to raise prices, even when it's not necessary,” Scott Lincicome said. , trade expert at the Cato Institute. , a public policy research group. “

He added: “It's a pretty handy excuse when you're in a constant battle with consumers over price. »

More from CBS News

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch who covers topics related to small business, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

