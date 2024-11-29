Turkey investigates main opposition leader for targeting controversial prosecutor

Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation against ZGR ZEL, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), for his recent remarks targeting Istanbul's chief prosecutor over the impeachment and arrest of 'a party mayor, Turkish minute reported.

The investigation, opened by the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office, concerns comments made by the CHP leader during a party meeting in Parliament on November 26 and a press statement he made today in front of the prison of Marmara after visiting Ahmet zer, the city's democratically elected mayor. CHP who was arrested and then discharged last month.

zel is accused of publicly insulting a public official while on duty and targeting individuals involved in counterterrorism efforts.

zel criticized Akn Grlek, the prosecutor general of Istanbul, a former judge and deputy justice minister known for convicting dissidents in politically motivated trials, due to his controversial decisions.

He called Grlek the palace's executioner and moving guillotine, referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, during his party meeting on Tuesday.

The CHP leader criticized the prosecutor again after a visit to Zer, the mayor of Esenyurt, the most densely populated district of Istanbul, which was arrested for terrorism-related charges in late October, then dismissed from office.

Akn Grlek, who has trampled justice in all courts, is now applying a law hostile to our mayor, Ahmet zer, a member of the party. You can only burn as much land as your weight allows, Ze said, addressing the prosecutor.

He also called on Grlek to return to the limits of the law and within the bounds of the Constitution, urging him to refrain from committing crimes by following illegal orders.

If you admit what you did and resign, go quietly practice law elsewhere. But don't gamble with the future of a nation. Don't be a tool [for another]. I'm warning you, Zel added.

The investigation into zel comes at a time when he has been at the center of criticism for his alleged alignment with President Erdoans' Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, including for covering up his corruption allegations.

Although the CHP came first in the local elections on March 31, Zel, elected party leader in November 2023, was moderate in his criticism of the AKP government. Under the pretext of normalizing Turkish politics, Zel and Erdoan visited each other and avoided harsh criticism, with their detractors accusing Zel of give in to Erdoan.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for Osman Yaln, deputy mayor of Esenyurt who oversaw major municipal services during zer's tenure, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office.

A statement from the prosecutor's office released Friday said Yaln's involvement in the alleged financing of a terrorist organization during Zers' tenure is under investigation.

Authorities have yet to locate Yaln, according to local media, with authorities seizing cellphones and digital documents he allegedly left behind.

Prosecutor targeting government opponents

Grlek, who previously served as a judge at the High Criminal Court, is known for his controversial decisions, including the sentencing of Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirta to four years and eight months in prison for spreading propaganda from a terrorist organization and the conviction of former CHP of Istanbul. the provincial president, Canan Kaftancolu, to nine years and eight months because of her publications on social networks.

Grlek was also president of the 14th High Criminal Court of Istanbul, which defied a ruling by the Turkish Constitutional Court ordering that a lower court retry CHP lawmaker Enis Berberolu, saying the retrial order constituted interference in the decision taken within the jurisdiction of our court.

In December 2022, the same court also rejected a request for the release of prominent businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been behind bars on a series of charges since 2017, when his lawyers brought the case to court. an appeal court after the 13th high school in Istanbul. The criminal court extended his detention.

Grlek is also known for condemning some members of the group Academics for Peace, which had angered President Erdoan by issuing a statement demanding a peaceful solution to the country's Kurdish question and criticizing Turkish security forces for their brutal response that saw citizens confined under long-term curfews in bombed Kurdish-majority towns.

The erosion of the rule of law in Turkey worsened after the failed coup of July 2016, when more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors were dismissed under the pretext of fighting the coup. 'State.

The AKP government is accused of replacing purged members of the judiciary with young and inexperienced judges and prosecutors who have close ties to the AKP.

In a development that confirmed the weakening of Turkey's justice system, Turkey was ranked 117th out of 142 countries in the Rule of Law Index. published by the World Justice Project (WJP) in October 2024.